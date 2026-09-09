Apple's First Foldable iPhone Is Official: Meet iPhone Duo

Several years in the making, Apple's first foldable iPhone is finally official. The company announced the device during its "Surprise and Shine" event on Wednesday alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The foldable handset's commercial name is iPhone Duo, a moniker mentioned in several last-minute reports preceding the company's press conference and contradicted earlier "iPhone Ultra" name leaks.

Official name aside, the iPhone Duo is a passport-style foldable device similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 handset that Samsung unveiled in late July. Also, the device looks a lot like the various concepts and "iPhone Ultra" mockups that appeared online in the previous months. For example, many case vendors have started showing off iPhone Duo accessories several days before Apple's keynote.

The handset features a 5.4-inch outer display that's wider and shorter than the most Fold-type handsets launched in previous years. Unfolded, the iPhone Duo becomes almost as big as an iPad mini, thanks to its 7.6-inch foldable screen. The foldable display has a more rectangular aspect ratio. By comparison, most foldable handsets have a square appearance when unfolded. Apple has updated iOS 27 to take advantage of the new display sizes and the larger inner screen. Both panels will also support Apple Pencil in the future.