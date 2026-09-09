iOS 27 Release Date: Here's When You Can Download The Next Big iPhone Update
iOS 27's official release date has been revealed. In the iPhone 18 Pro's press release, Apple says that iOS 27 will be available Monday, September 14. The iPhone 11 and newer devices will be eligible for the upcoming software update. While we do recommend taking a look at this checklist before upgrading to the new software, iOS 27 — in addition to iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 — are mostly concerned with general bug fixes, making software speedier, and adding Siri AI for devices that support Apple Intelligence.
The Release Candidate version of iOS 27 is currently available, having rolled out right after Apple wrapped up its "Surprise and Shine" iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo event. The build is likely to be very similar to what the public will see on September 14. Alongside iOS 27, Apple says the all-new Siri AI will be available in beta — with no timeline for a final launch.
It's also worth noting that during the keynote on Wednesday, the company revealed that a separate update in October — most likely iOS 27.1 — will bring Siri AI to additional languages, including French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. Apple's goal, of course, is to offer the all-new personal assistant to all the languages supported by Apple Intelligence, even though the timeline for this to happen is still unclear.
iOS 27 isn't just for new iPhones
If you have an iPhone 15 or older device, iOS 27 will be all about making the system snappier, taking care of bugs while making general improvements. Apple says that AirDrop will be more reliable, photos will load faster, and battery life could improve. For those with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer device, they will have access to an improved Apple Intelligence platform and the all-new Siri AI — after they make it to the top of a waiting list.
For those waiting for Siri AI, there are several ways the personal assistant will be improving how people interact with their iPhones, iPads, and Macs. For example, Siri can now understand context, so you can ask it to find information from a message, an email, a photo, and more, such as remembering the song a friend texted you about, a family lunch a relative wanted to schedule with you, or exactly what someone sent you a few months ago.
Siri also becomes more conversational and has access to world knowledge, so you can ask it to search online for you and even have it understand what's on your display, in case you need help to translate a phrase or retrieve key information from an invite to an event. Apple Intelligence also gets better, as Image Playground, Writing Tools, and Genmoji are snappier and feature improved models. Even when editing photos, Apple lets users take advantage of an upgraded Clean Up tool, in addition to features like Expand and Spatial Reframe. Finally, Spotlight has been integrated into Siri AI, which means it'll be easier than ever to find what you're looking for.