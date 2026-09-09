iOS 27 Release Date: Here's When You Can Download The Next Big iPhone Update

iOS 27's official release date has been revealed. In the iPhone 18 Pro's press release, Apple says that iOS 27 will be available Monday, September 14. The iPhone 11 and newer devices will be eligible for the upcoming software update. While we do recommend taking a look at this checklist before upgrading to the new software, iOS 27 — in addition to iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 — are mostly concerned with general bug fixes, making software speedier, and adding Siri AI for devices that support Apple Intelligence.

The Release Candidate version of iOS 27 is currently available, having rolled out right after Apple wrapped up its "Surprise and Shine" iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo event. The build is likely to be very similar to what the public will see on September 14. Alongside iOS 27, Apple says the all-new Siri AI will be available in beta — with no timeline for a final launch.

It's also worth noting that during the keynote on Wednesday, the company revealed that a separate update in October — most likely iOS 27.1 — will bring Siri AI to additional languages, including French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. Apple's goal, of course, is to offer the all-new personal assistant to all the languages supported by Apple Intelligence, even though the timeline for this to happen is still unclear.