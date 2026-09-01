6 Things You Should Do To Prepare Your iPhone For The iOS 27 Update

Before you update to any new OS, it's important to back up your iPhone. You can do this using cloud services like Apple's iCloud, or separate ones from Google, Amazon, or others. You can even back up to your computer.

The reason for these backups before updates is that any major software changes could crash and lose data or require a full reset. Having that backup is good peace of mind, and easy to perform.

If backing up through iCloud, you'll need a plan with enough storage space. On the iPhone, go to the Settings app, select your name at the top, iCloud, iCloud Backup, and Back Up Now. You may want to make sure you're on a Wi-Fi network if you haven't unchecked Back Up Over Cellular, especially because the process could eat into your plan data. Apple says you don't need to plug in your device for an iCloud backup, but it's still a good practice to ensure sufficient battery life.

Apple's iCloud also has the benefit of allowing you to select which files, folders, and apps you want to back up, allowing you to focus attention on Photos, Messages, Mail, or Contacts, rather than having to back them all up at once. If you have the space, it's a good idea to save everything so you can restore your phone exactly as it was if anything goes amiss.

If you don't want to pay for a bigger iCloud plan and Apple's free 5GB of space isn't enough, you can alternatively back up to a computer. On a Mac, Open Finder on your computer, connect the iPhone via USB-C cable, and select Back up all data on your iPhone to this Mac. If on a PC, you'll have to use Apple's iTunes for Windows.