Google Pixel 11 Vs. Pixel 11 Pro: Should You Spend The Extra $200?

The Pixel 11 starts at $899 and the Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,099. Both phones have a 6.3-inch screen, both run Google's Tensor G6 chipset, both start with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and both get seven years of software, security, and Pixel Drop updates. They're the same size, take the same accessories, and if you put them face down on a table you'd struggle to tell them apart — were it not for them coming in different colors. The Pixel 11 comes in Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus and Obsidian, and the Pro range in Canyon, Olive, Fog and a matte Obsidian.

But the $200 price difference between the devices is more important than ever in Google's lineup this year. The Pro brings a better display, a much stronger camera system and a handful of features Google has decided are Pro-only, including HiLight and 120x Pro Zoom.

I've spent two weeks with the Pixel 11 and two weeks with the Pixel 11 Pro XL, which shares its camera, display technology, and feature set with the smaller Pro. Here's what separates the two, and who should actually pay the difference.