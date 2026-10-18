One Of The Best Features Of The Google Pixel 11 Can Now Be Used On Any Android Phone
If you've ever used software to dictate a message or email, you've probably found yourself uttering filler sounds like "umm" and "err," only for the dictation to include them in the output text. That leaves you having to embark on the annoying rigmarole of trawling through the text manually to remove the filler sounds so that your message reads naturally. Similarly, as you dictate, you might misspeak and then correct yourself — think along the lines of "It costs $99 ... I mean $49." Again, the dictation software may output your precise words, forcing you to waste time correcting it later.
Google has tackled this irritation with a nifty new feature called Rambler for its Gboard keyboard. Rambler uses Gemini Intelligence for a much smoother voice typing experience as it filters out all of those cumbersome filler words, and even understands any corrections you make on the fly, removing them from the final output. The feature landed with Google's Pixel 11 series, which launched in August 2026 with a bunch of other cool new updates. Helpfully, an independent developer has now made Rambler available for more Android phones through a new app called PixelBoard, an unofficial, modified version of Gboard.
PixelBoard isn't available on the Google Play Store, so you'll need to download its APK (installation file) from the official GitHub project and install it manually using the provided instructions. Remember though, as an unofficial, modified version of Gboard, it comes with potential security and privacy risks, as well as possible compatibility issues. According to PixelBoard's own notes, installing its standard APK doesn't stop you from being able to update the original Gboard app through the Play Store, as PixelBoard is installed as a separate app. However, this means PixelBoard itself must be updated separately.
Android and iOS alternatives to the Pixel 11's Rambler feature
If your Android phone doesn't support Rambler on Gboard and you'd rather not install PixelBoard from GitHub, you could try a new version of Microsoft SwiftKey that includes a feature very similar to Rambler. Called AI Voice, it can clean up natural speech and punctuation and works on a wide range of Android phones.
AI Voice is part of SwiftKey Beta version 9.13.16.4, available from the Google Play Store. Once installed, jump into SwiftKey settings and tap on Rich Input, then enable AI voice typing. A notable privacy advantage with SwiftKey's AI voice mode is that unlike Gboard's Rambler (including when it's enabled through PixelBoard), SwiftKey processes your spoken input entirely on-device rather than in the cloud. But while Rambler works in multiple languages, SwiftKey's AI Voice mode currently only offers English support. Another plus for Gboard over SwiftKey is that on supported devices it can do things like proofread, rephrase, alter the tone, and elaborate or condense text, while SwiftKey mainly focuses on transcribing speech and cleaning up dictated text.
For iPhone users, as part of iOS 27, Apple's revamped and AI-infused Dictation tool now offers something similar to Rambler, though it's not as clever. Besides automatically adding punctuation, it now eliminates filler sounds. But it doesn't automatically delete, say, instances where you speak the same word twice in succession. For that, you need to use Apple's AI-powered proofread feature, which will then remove the repeated word and make any other necessary changes. These Apple Intelligence features are available on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max as well as all iPhone 16 handsets and later. Alternatively, you could try Google's new standalone dictation app, AI Edge Eloquent, which also looks like a pretty powerful productivity tool.