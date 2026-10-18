One Of The Best Features Of The Google Pixel 11 Can Now Be Used On Any Android Phone

If you've ever used software to dictate a message or email, you've probably found yourself uttering filler sounds like "umm" and "err," only for the dictation to include them in the output text. That leaves you having to embark on the annoying rigmarole of trawling through the text manually to remove the filler sounds so that your message reads naturally. Similarly, as you dictate, you might misspeak and then correct yourself — think along the lines of "It costs $99 ... I mean $49." Again, the dictation software may output your precise words, forcing you to waste time correcting it later.

Google has tackled this irritation with a nifty new feature called Rambler for its Gboard keyboard. Rambler uses Gemini Intelligence for a much smoother voice typing experience as it filters out all of those cumbersome filler words, and even understands any corrections you make on the fly, removing them from the final output. The feature landed with Google's Pixel 11 series, which launched in August 2026 with a bunch of other cool new updates. Helpfully, an independent developer has now made Rambler available for more Android phones through a new app called PixelBoard, an unofficial, modified version of Gboard.

PixelBoard isn't available on the Google Play Store, so you'll need to download its APK (installation file) from the official GitHub project and install it manually using the provided instructions. Remember though, as an unofficial, modified version of Gboard, it comes with potential security and privacy risks, as well as possible compatibility issues. According to PixelBoard's own notes, installing its standard APK doesn't stop you from being able to update the original Gboard app through the Play Store, as PixelBoard is installed as a separate app. However, this means PixelBoard itself must be updated separately.