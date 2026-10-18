Your Phone Can Help You Spot Hidden Cameras - Here's How

Travelers should be aware of a potential privacy threat that may ruin their vacation: the presence of hidden cameras in some hotel rooms and rental properties. While well-known hotel chains may be less likely to contain spy cameras, short-term rentals booked via travel websites such as Airbnb may feature such unwanted surprises. Camera technology has advanced significantly in the last few decades, allowing manufacturers to create spy cameras that can be placed in common household items like USB chargers and smoke detectors.

These devices are harder to spot with the naked eye, but there is one tool you can use to help identify some of them: your iPhone or Android smartphone. The first thing to do when you arrive is to make a visual inspection of the lodging. Check for any suspicious items with small holes in specific rooms, such as bathrooms, bedrooms, and walk-in closets. You can use your phone's magnifier apps or the camera zoom to inspect these openings before you move to the next step. Take pictures if necessary so you can zoom in further.

After that, turn off all the lights in the room and draw the curtains. Turn on your phone's flashlight, and hold it close to all the suspicious device openings you've identified previously. If a spy camera is present, the lens may reflect light. Move the phone slowly over these openings, and notice any reflections. Next, redo the checks, but with the camera app open and the flashlight turned off. Some smartphones can detect infrared light that some hidden cameras may emit. You'll want to find bright points that appear on your phone's display but aren't visible to your naked eye.