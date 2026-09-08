5 Of The Biggest Adjustments For An iPhone User Switching To Samsung

While it is one of the world's most popular wearables, the Apple Watch doesn't work with Android handsets, so consumers will not be able to use the wearable with their Android device. They could keep using the Apple Watch to collect health data, but it will not sync with the Galaxy handset. Instead, they'd have to retain access to an iPhone to see the health data. The health and fitness data the wearable collects goes to Apple Health and Fitness. These apps are encrypted and tied to the user's Apple Account.

Since the health information can't easily be moved to competing apps, users will need to rely on other apps to export data manually from Apple Health to Android Health Connect and then to Samsung Health. Even then new Samsung users should not expect to be able to transfer every data point from their Apple Watch. Users may want to buy a Galaxy Watch, a Pixel Watch, or a different smartwatch that works with Samsung phones to continue tracking their health and fitness on the Android handset.

Things are similar with AirPods. Apple's wireless earphones are customized to offer iPhone users specific capabilities, depending on the model. Some support advanced features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio. The AirPods Pro 3 can work as hearing aids and support live translation. Any AirPods model will work as Bluetooth wireless earphones with Android, but they will not support the same features. Finally, AirTags will work only with Apple devices.