5 Essential Car Accessories For OnePlus Phones
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OnePlus has spent more than a decade making competitive alternatives to devices and gadgets made by some of the biggest tech brands. The company's phones are among its most popular products. OnePlus was something of a flagship killer for a stretch of time, with its mid-level models priced well for the near-flagship hardware that accompanied them. The OnePlus phone lineup now consists of models like the OnePlus 15 and while the company has stopped selling new smartphones in North America and Europe, there are still a lot of OnePlus phones you can buy on Amazon.
There's also a host of accessories for such phones on the market, and we've taken a look at what's available to OnePlus users who lean heavily on their phone while in the car. There's no shortage of features available through both Android Auto and the phone's interface itself. OnePlus also equips its phones with SuperVooc fast charging, which can be beneficial to tap into on short drives when a phone is low on battery life. Whether you want to improve the in-car charging experience or simply want to keep the phone in sight for music access, directions, or otherwise, these are some essential accessories every OnePlus phone owner needs to keep in their car.
OnePlus (or third-party) SuperVooc car charger
In addition to OnePlus phones, there are a number of gadgets that the company makes, including the OnePlus SuperVooc car charger. While any ordinary charger can top up a OnePlus phone, this charger has SuperVooc compatibility, allowing OnePlus phone users to tap into fast-charging capabilities in their vehicles. The USB-A port is rated at 80 watts and can charge a phone like the OnePlus 10 Pro to 100% in just 37 minutes. The charger plugs directly into a vehicle's lighter outlet and has an additional 30W USB-C port that can be used for secondary charging. However, with OnePlus' departure from the North American market, it can be hard to find the charger in stock.
Moreover, the OnePlus SuperVooc car charger is priced at $40, and if that feels a little pricey, there are cheaper options available as well. Amazon has several SuperVooc-compatible chargers in its inventory, including the Askubsku SuperVooc car charger, which is regularly priced at $20. Purchasers of the OnePlus first-party charger give it a 4.1-star overall rating, while reviewers at Amazon give the Askubsku third-party option an overall rating of 4.4 stars. Several even reference the OnePlus charger in their review, noting they have been impressed with the Askubsku option and appreciate that it does the job for half the price of OnePlus's offering.
SuperVooc charging cables
Charging a OnePlus phone in a vehicle requires a little more than the right charger. To reach SuperVooc charging speeds, you'll also need a SuperVooc-compatible cable. Because the OnePlus car charger utilizes its USB-A port for SuperVooc connectivity, the Jelanry USB-A to USB-C SuperVooc cable makes a solid pairing with it. The cable supports charging at up to 80W and the company claims that the coating is tested to handle more than 5,000 bends over its lifespan. Jelanry packages the cable in a 2-pack, which is priced at just $10. The cables are 6 feet in length and have a 4.5-star overall customer rating at Amazon, with several reviewers noting they put the cables to use with their OnePlus phones.
If you have a SuperVooc-compatible car charger that utilizes USB-C, the Apapatek USB-C to SuperVooc cable is worth considering instead. With USB-C becoming the standard port for many mobile devices, gadgets, and accessories, its universal nature may make it a more useful cable to keep in the car. Moreover, this cable also supports up to 120W power delivery. The 6.6-foot version sells in a 2-pack for $10. This is another well-rated cable at Amazon, with users giving it 4.5 stars overall and 87% of reviewers giving it a favorable rating. OnePlus is mentioned throughout the reviews, with several 5-star reviews specifically mentioning their use of the cable with OnePlus phones.
OnePlus magnetic case
OnePlus doesn't build a MagSafe charging system into its phones, and while they are still capable of charging wirelessly, they don't necessarily hold in place very well. Because there's no magnet incorporated into their design, an accessory like the $40 OnePlus magnetic case is an essential for the car. It has a built-in magnetic ring that allows the phone to snap onto a compatible mount and stay put even when driving along bumpy roads. The magnet is rated for high heat resistance, which can come in especially handy for those who deal with overheating issues when mounting the phone to their car's dashboard.
But there are plenty of features to look for in a phone case, with durability and build quality among the most important. OnePlus claims to use high-strength materials in this magnetic case, designing it specifically to protect against drops, scratches, and stains. The version made for the OnePlus 15 carries a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, but it comes from a fairly small pool of reviews. There are cases for models across the lineup available, as well as generic options, some of which may provide better overall protection or better wireless charging capabilities. But this one is a first-party option that's not too pricey and that makes it easy to mount a OnePlus phone just about anywhere in the car.
Lisen magnetic suction mount
With a OnePlus phone in the protective custody of a magnetic case, you'll need a car mount to stick the phone onto, and the $30 Lisen magnetic suction cup mount is made for just such a scenario. Its magnet ring lines up with the ring in the case, allowing a OnePlus phone (with a compatible case, of course) to snap into place. The mount's suction base attaches to a dashboard, windshield, or side window, and the brand claims it can hold up to 90 pounds. It even has the ability to rotate, with the base capable of twisting 720 degrees and the dual-axis magnetic arm capable of twisting 270 degrees.
There are a lot of magnetic suction mounts out there, almost all of them from generic brands. But this magnetic suction mount by Lisen comes backed by more than 23,000 reviews, 81% of which speak favorably of the accessory. It's tallied an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Several reviewers note how long the mount has stayed in place without losing its suction grip, with one review claiming it held for more than a year. The claimed 90-pound weight rating is also something that makes this mount stand out, as users of larger OnePlus phones will want to ensure the mount holds even while driving down rough roads and at high speeds.
Tuff Tech Cradle Cup Mount
While not every OnePlus phone user will be interested in a suction mount, some kind of mount is still one of the essentials, and one of the least intrusive options is a cupholder mount. Among them, the $22 Tuff Tech Cradle Cup Mount is one of the more versatile options. It fits into most standard cup holders and has a 360-degree rotating head that allows for adjustable viewing angles without having to remove the phone from the mount itself. It also has an articulating arm that moves both up and down and side to side.
Tuff Tech has implemented a quick-release button that makes it easy to remove a phone with just one hand. But this setup isn't likely to be as convenient for OnePlus phone users who prefer to keep a phone in their eyeline while they drive. In most vehicles, the cupholders are positioned low and well to the right of the driver, which makes the Tuff Tech Cradle Cup Mount not so ideal for ride share workers, gig workers, or anyone who leans heavily on their OnePlus phone as a navigation device. But for OnePlus users in search of a generic way to keep their phone in a reachable position, this cup holder mount has received 84% favorable reviews at Amazon and an overall customer rating of 4.4 stars.
How we selected these essential car accessories for OnePlus phones
Most car accessories meant to be used with a phone are designed with universal intentions. But here we wanted to focus not just on accessories for all phones, but also those that tap into what makes OnePlus phones different. Bringing the lineup's SuperVooc charging capabilities to the car was a necessity in that regard.
Since there are plenty of ways to interact with a OnePlus phone within a vehicle, our secondary focus was seeking out convenient ways to do so. We prioritized products that either had exceptional reviews from Amazon buyers or were ones that we had personally used and admired.