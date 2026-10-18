5 Essential Car Accessories For OnePlus Phones

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OnePlus has spent more than a decade making competitive alternatives to devices and gadgets made by some of the biggest tech brands. The company's phones are among its most popular products. OnePlus was something of a flagship killer for a stretch of time, with its mid-level models priced well for the near-flagship hardware that accompanied them. The OnePlus phone lineup now consists of models like the OnePlus 15 and while the company has stopped selling new smartphones in North America and Europe, there are still a lot of OnePlus phones you can buy on Amazon.

There's also a host of accessories for such phones on the market, and we've taken a look at what's available to OnePlus users who lean heavily on their phone while in the car. There's no shortage of features available through both Android Auto and the phone's interface itself. OnePlus also equips its phones with SuperVooc fast charging, which can be beneficial to tap into on short drives when a phone is low on battery life. Whether you want to improve the in-car charging experience or simply want to keep the phone in sight for music access, directions, or otherwise, these are some essential accessories every OnePlus phone owner needs to keep in their car.