What Happened To OnePlus? How The 'Flagship Killer' Lost Its Identity

The U.S. smartphone industry is one of the hardest to break into. Apple and Samsung have dominated the space for the longest time, and any brand that does make it in has to compete for the scraps they leave. It seemed completely unprecedented for a Chinese startup focusing on enthusiasts to ever have a chance, yet OnePlus took the U.S. market by storm with the OnePlus One in 2014, cementing itself as a competitive force here to stay.

Fast forward to today, and little is left of what OnePlus originally was. Instead of focusing solely on phones that give flagship-level performance at mid-range prices, OnePlus now produces high-end devices priced similarly to Apple and Samsung flagships, with the OnePlus 15 starting at $900. The company is also taking its business out of America and focusing on countries in Asia, even though its early popularity in the U.S. was one of the biggest parts of its success.

Perhaps the most notable change has to do with who owned the OnePlus brand. While it presented itself as an independent startup, OnePlus always had Oppo backing it up, as well as BBK Electronics, the parent company behind Oppo. Facing scrutiny in the global market for being a major Chinese conglomerate behind multiple widely successful smartphone brands, BBK Electronics deregistered in 2023, and OnePlus got absorbed into Oppo as a sub-brand. Since then, OnePlus phones have become exceedingly similar to Oppo's offerings.