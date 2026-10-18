Is The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Worth It In 2026?

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Compared to its competition, Amazfit is recognized for being a cheap smartwatch brand. The brand's T-Rex 3 model, which goes for $279.99 on the official Amazfit website, is specifically designed for both outdoor activities and general fitness endeavors. It's built to retain a single charge for up to three weeks, endure extreme temperatures both hot and cold, and withstand watery environments spanning depths reaching 328 feet. The watch is also capable of displaying workout and sleep information, detailed GPS maps, and AI-guided voice commands and speech-to-text capabilities, among other useful features.

Some Redditors have given glowing reviews of their T-Rex 3 watches, which they say could be useful for an entire triathlon. "I love this watch," one user said. "I've been using it since it was released and it works great. I've used it for walking, running, trekking, riding a bicycle, swimming, freediving, and scuba diving, and it's great, works amazing, very precise, and the battery lasts so many days. I switched from an Apple Watch, and it's a great watch for the price." The device holds an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon as of September 2026, based on the opinions of 2,516 shoppers. Thus, if you're looking for a product that can compete with Apple or other smartwatch brands, it seems Amazfit's T-Rex 3 could be a solid option.