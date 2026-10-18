Is The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Worth It In 2026?
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Compared to its competition, Amazfit is recognized for being a cheap smartwatch brand. The brand's T-Rex 3 model, which goes for $279.99 on the official Amazfit website, is specifically designed for both outdoor activities and general fitness endeavors. It's built to retain a single charge for up to three weeks, endure extreme temperatures both hot and cold, and withstand watery environments spanning depths reaching 328 feet. The watch is also capable of displaying workout and sleep information, detailed GPS maps, and AI-guided voice commands and speech-to-text capabilities, among other useful features.
Some Redditors have given glowing reviews of their T-Rex 3 watches, which they say could be useful for an entire triathlon. "I love this watch," one user said. "I've been using it since it was released and it works great. I've used it for walking, running, trekking, riding a bicycle, swimming, freediving, and scuba diving, and it's great, works amazing, very precise, and the battery lasts so many days. I switched from an Apple Watch, and it's a great watch for the price." The device holds an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon as of September 2026, based on the opinions of 2,516 shoppers. Thus, if you're looking for a product that can compete with Apple or other smartwatch brands, it seems Amazfit's T-Rex 3 could be a solid option.
The T-Rex 3 stacks up well against other smartwatch brands
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch is admired for its high-quality features and affordability compared to competing smartwatch brands. Apple Watches, for example, range from $249 to $799, depending on the size and model you choose. The cheapest option, the SE 3, bears similarities to the T-Rex 3, including physical activity and sleep tracking. However, it lacks certain features rugged users may be looking for in a smartwatch that they can find in the cheaper T-Rex 3. The SE 3, for example, is only water-resistant, whereas the Amazfit product is completely waterproof. Such features offer more reasons to buy a cheaper smartwatch like the T-Rex 3 instead of an Apple Watch.
Some T-Rex 3 owners opined the watch stacks up against other high-end products, like Garmin's fēnix line; the brand's fēnix 8 model is available for $1,099.99 on the Garmin website. Despite the price difference of over $800, T-Rex 3 users said both watches have similar features. "This one literally does everything a Fenix does for a fraction of the price," one Best Buy reviewer wrote. Thus, if you're looking for a product with most of the capabilities of popular, yet expensive, smartwatches, but for a significantly lower price, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 could be the way to go.