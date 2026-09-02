Here's How Long Your Cheap Amazfit Smartwatch Will Get Software Support

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Amazfit has made a name for itself by offering affordable, feature-rich smartwatches and wearables, including fitness trackers that rival some of the market's most premium models. It's also one of the few brands that can compete with Apple. Dollar for dollar, the main reason why Amazfit smartwatches are so cheap is that the company intentionally opts for fewer, less-flashy components with a streamlined mobile operating system. That might lead you to think the company sacrifices other areas to make up for lower margins, such as security and software support. Shorter support terms mean fewer resources committed to the task and cheaper overheads. Is that really true, though? How long do cheap Amazfit smartwatches get software support? The short answer is that Zepp Health, the company that owns Amazfit, commits to at least two years of support after the first shipment of a particular model. Some models may even get three years of support or more. Zepp Health says select devices designated as having reached end-of-life may still receive updates past the expiration if a "very serious" security vulnerability is discovered.

For example, the Amazfit Bip 6 — a cheap Android smartwatch model Consumer Reports recommends — originally released in January, 2025, is scheduled to continue receiving critical software and security updates until January 2027. That is indeed a span of two years. However, the Amazfit Balance, initially released in September,2023 is scheduled to continue receiving updates until December 2026, a span of over 3 years.

The finer details, or schedule, really depend on the model in question, as you can see. In general, you can expect two to three years of reliable security support for your Amazfit smartwatch or wearable.