5 Reasons To Buy A Cheaper Smartwatch Instead Of An Apple Watch

When you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch seems like the most logical smartwatch companion. But it's expensive no matter how you slice it. Yes, there are more affordable options like the Apple Watch SE models. You can also get an older model that still supports the latest OS (with watchOS 27, that only goes back to Apple Watch Series 9, however), or you can consider a refurbished option. But there are so many cheaper smartwatches that work well with iPhones, too. They have similar capabilities even if you can't do things like access Apple Wallet, Apple Music, Siri, and seamlessly track Apple Fitness+ workouts.

If you aren't going to take advantage of all the ecosystem perks, there are advantages with cheaper smartwatches that make them worth considering. The Apple Watch is a fantastic smartwatch with tons of benefits, but it's not the only choice you have, and you can save big with other brands.