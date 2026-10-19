This Sci-Fi Netflix Series Inspired By A Podcast Is A Perfect Weekend Binge Watch

"Stranger Things" is the leading science fiction show on Netflix, often the first that comes to mind when considering the streamer's offerings in the genre. However, there are plenty of hidden gems if you'd rather stay out of the Upside Down, including the sci-fi horror "Archive 81." Released in 2022 and based on a podcast by Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger, the series takes place in two timelines, 1994 and the present, surrounding a set of Hi8 tapes, a kind of video cassette.

Dan (Mamoudou Athie) is an archivist, given the tapes to work on. The videos on them feature a woman named Melody (Dina Shihabi) chronicling her dissertation. She's researching the Visser, an apartment building with eclectic residents. As both get deeper into their respective projects, with Dan restoring more tapes and Melody interviewing more residents, it becomes clear there is something more sinister lingering in the Visser.

With only eight episodes, "Archive 81" is the ideal weekend binge. The episodes range from 45 to 58 minutes long, making it easy to either split the single season in half or watch it all in one day. The series boasts strong critic and audience scores, with 87% and 75%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews compliment the mystery of the show, with critic Brian Tallerico of Roger Ebert favorably comparing it to "The Shining" and "Rosemary's Baby."