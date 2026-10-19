5 Of The Best Smart Lights For Your Home Office

The Philips Hue Go Portable Accent Light ($109.99 at Best Buy) is one of the best options for home office smart lighting if you're looking for a small source of direct light. It's not the best choice to brighten up your entire office, but if you want to shine more light on the spreadsheet in front of you, or you want people to be able to see you more clearly during recordings and video calls, the Philips Hue Go Portable Accent Light is a solid choice. It can lie flat on the table or sit propped at an angle facing directly at you.

Using the Philips Hue App — or common smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home when you use a Hue bridge — you can customize color, brightness, and color warmth, and you can also add it to a greater Philips Hue ecosystem with a Hue bridge connected. There's also a physical button on the back so you can switch between light and effect presets. With a maximum brightness of 520 lumens, it's decently powerful, especially if you're using a bright color like cool white. But because of the power it packs in a small package, battery life takes a hit at a maximum of 2.5 hours when it's not connected to the power adapter (in which case it's powered indefinitely). Plus, since it's RGBW-enabled, you can swap to all kinds of colors and effects once work ends and it's time to throw on a movie or play some games.