Philips Hue Vs. Hue Essentials: Which Smart Bulb Is Best For You?

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Philips Hue has been a leader in smart home lighting for quite some time. Designed for plug-and-play connectivity, setting up a Hue system takes no more than a few minutes, and once your lighting tech is activated, you can start adjusting brightness and changing colors pretty much right away. But if you've been shopping around for Philips Hue and weren't a fan of the prices (it's one of the more expensive smart lighting solutions on the market), we have good news: the company also makes a budget-friendly lineup of lighting products, referred to as the Hue Essentials range.

One of the biggest differences between the flagship Philips Hue family and the lesser-priced Hue Essentials is that the former offers deeper lighting customization. For starters, the dimming range of the flagship Philips Hue lineup is greater than what's offered via Hue Essentials; the former can be reduced to as little as 0.2% brightness, while the latter is capped at 2% brightness. Traditional Hue bulbs also have a greater white light range (1,000-20,000K vs. 2,200-6,500K with Hue Essentials).

Think of it this way: if you're just getting into smart home devices, and smart lighting is your first foray into automations, the Hue Essentials range is an excellent introduction. While not as bright or colorful as the flagship Hue lineup, the Essentials tech is no illumination straggler. Plus, both Philips Hue families are 100% compatible with the Hue Bridge and Bridge Pro, which you'll need if you plan on controlling your lighting tech when away from home.