8 Of The Best Bluetooth Smart Light Bulbs You Can Buy On Amazon

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Smart light bulbs connect to the internet via WiFi or Bluetooth to your smartphone to let you remotely control them via dedicated apps, voice assistants, and more. There are many creative ways to use smart lights around your house. With them, you can modify brightness levels, play with millions of color combinations, set schedules for the lights to operate between certain periods, and more. Consequently, smart light bulbs are essential to any smart home setup that works on different automations to execute around-the-house tasks.

To help you pick the best Bluetooth smart light bulbs, we searched Amazon for highly rated, customer-favorite options, as noted in the comments and overall ratings. These bulbs eliminate the physical effort attached to getting up and turning on or off the switches using physical switches; instead, you can just use the app or your voice to do so, no matter where you are in the house.

Some of these products even let you operate them from outside the house via the compatible app. However, note that smart bulbs use more electricity than regular LEDs but can be more power-efficient than them in several ways, such as through brightness dimming.