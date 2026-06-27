8 Of The Best Bluetooth Smart Light Bulbs You Can Buy On Amazon
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Smart light bulbs connect to the internet via WiFi or Bluetooth to your smartphone to let you remotely control them via dedicated apps, voice assistants, and more. There are many creative ways to use smart lights around your house. With them, you can modify brightness levels, play with millions of color combinations, set schedules for the lights to operate between certain periods, and more. Consequently, smart light bulbs are essential to any smart home setup that works on different automations to execute around-the-house tasks.
To help you pick the best Bluetooth smart light bulbs, we searched Amazon for highly rated, customer-favorite options, as noted in the comments and overall ratings. These bulbs eliminate the physical effort attached to getting up and turning on or off the switches using physical switches; instead, you can just use the app or your voice to do so, no matter where you are in the house.
Some of these products even let you operate them from outside the house via the compatible app. However, note that smart bulbs use more electricity than regular LEDs but can be more power-efficient than them in several ways, such as through brightness dimming.
Linkind Smart Light Bulbs
The Linkind Smart Light Bulbs come with a light intensity range between 1,800 and 6,500 Kelvin to produce shades from soft to cool white. The bulbs can be controlled via the AiDot app, where you can choose between the four presets (Party, Dynamic, Calm, and Auto) and 104 preset scenes enabled by 16 million color combinations. You can also set schedules for the bulbs to come on and turn off at particular times of the day. Consequently, this can change your home security, as you can trick intruders into thinking someone is home even when the house is empty.
You can also sync the lights with the music currently playing nearby to illuminate the room on the beat for an immersive experience. Through the AiDot app, you can integrate these bulbs into your smart home setup with Alexa or Google Home to control the operation with simple voice commands. As per the manufacturer, these light bulbs can last about 22 years with three hours of use per day.
Available for $22.98 following a 32% discount, these bulbs are rated at 4.5 from over 5,000 customers on Amazon who love the adjustable lighting, color modes, and easy operation offered by these smart bulbs.
Govee Smart Light Bulbs
Offering millions of color combinations for you to explore, the Govee Smart Light Bulbs will help you set the vibe in your room per your mood. Downloading the Govee Home app on your smartphone lets you switch between various presets and scene modes, along with setting schedules for the bulb to turn on or off at particular times of the day. Moreover, you can dim the brightness to your desired level and choose between warm and cool light across a 2,700-6,500 Kelvin spectrum.
These smart light bulbs pair with your smartphone via Bluetooth, so you can enable the Music mode, where the lights match the music playing on your phone for an enjoyable experience. Furthermore, you can group multiple bulbs and control them with a single command. With Alexa and Google Home compatibility, you can seamlessly add them to your smart home automation. Receiving a solid score of 4.6 on Amazon from 26,416 global customers, the Govee smart bulbs are praised for their high quality, simple controls, and brightness levels.
Sengled Alexa Light Bulb
You can control the Sengled Alexa Light Bulb from anywhere via the Sengled Bluetooth app. Say goodbye to the worry of stepping out of your house without turning off the lights — just switch them off via the app. The Alexa app also lets you monitor the energy usage of the bulbs to help keep track of the overall monthly electricity consumption. These bulbs offer a dimmable range of 5% to 100%, giving you the freedom to choose your desired brightness. Plus, these are warm light bulbs (2,700 Kelvin) that can illuminate your space well.
In addition, the modern chipset integrated into these lights enables automatic pairing with Alexa as soon as you install and power on the bulb. Hence, you can operate them via voice commands or set them to run on specific schedules. Each bulb can deliver up to 25,000 hours of performance and comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
You can currently get one bulb for $9.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.4 rating from more than 166,500 customers. This product, boasting an "Amazon's Choice" label, is applauded for its solid performance and features, such as dimmable brightness, color-changing abilities, and voice control, as seen in the comments.
Philips Hue BR30 LED Smart Light Bulb
The Philips Hue BR30 LED Smart Light Bulb delivers 12.5 watts of power and a warm-to-cool white color ambiance to complement your current mood. You can sync the bulb to media playing on your device via Bluetooth, such as games, TV shows, and music, and the lights will illuminate to the beat and sound effects, creating a lifelike experience. There are presets, like Relax, Focus, Energize, or Concentrate, in which the lights change to a different effect to help you experience the target mood.
Moreover, you can set up voice control in the Hue app or integrate these smart lights with voice assistants such as Alexa or Google Home for hands-free control. There are currently 634 reviews for the product, averaging 4.7 stars, with 86% being five-star. Customers liked the stylish look and vibe it adds to the room, as well as the plenty of settings offered in the app, making the purchase worth the money.
Govee GU10 Smart Bulbs
With the Govee GU10 Smart Bulbs, you can set the color temperature anywhere between 2,700 and 6,500 Kelvin, depending on whether you are in the mood for warm or cool lights. The brightness is also adjustable, with the maximum being 400 lumens to light up your room. There are 16 million color combinations and 85 animated preset scene modes, along with a Music mode where the lights sync to the beat of the music currently up in the room — all of this can be managed via the Govee Home app on your phone.
Additionally, you can group multiple Govee smart bulbs to operate them with a single instruction, such as turning on the lounge lights at 6 p.m. These bulbs also work with Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and Google Home for hands-free control via voice commands.
You can buy a pack of four bulbs on Amazon for a list price of $49.99. With 546 reviews, these smart bulbs sit at a 4.5-star rating. Users notably discussed how installing the lights in the room gives them access to an array of color and lighting options that revamp the entire vibe of the space, and the convenience of setup is a bonus.
Daybetter Smart Light Bulbs
With a pack of two bulbs priced at $13.99, the Daybetter Smart Light Bulbs come with a color temperature range of 2,700 and 6,500 Kelvin. Plus, you can create your own color combinations from 16 million different options, along with dimmable brightness from 1% to 100%. It depends on you how much light you want in the room, plus the temperature and color. These 9-watt bulbs offer flicker-free lighting, so they're friendly to the eye.
Moreover, they support Bluetooth connections so you can control them via the Daybetter app. In the app, you can create custom schedules for the lights to dim at night, for example, or turn on in the evening, and grouping the bulbs lets you manage them via the same command. Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant adds voice control. With a 4.4-star rating from over 1,100 customers, these smart bulbs are known for being reliable and high-quality, according to Amazon users.
Cync GE A19 LED Smart Light Bulbs
The Cync GE A19 LED Smart Light Bulbs have a three-year limited warranty, as per the manufacturer. You can create effects and color combinations from 16 million color options and manage the brightness to the lowest levels when you want to tone down the vibe around the room. Furthermore, you can control them even if you are out of the house via the Cync app; hence, you can turn them off from the convenience of your smartphone in case you forgot to do it earlier.
They can connect to Samsung SmartThings, Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing you to operate them via voice commands from any corner of the house. Moreover, set the lights to turn on or off at certain times to save energy by eliminating unnecessary light consumption. With 79% five-star ratings, the Cync Smart Lights have an average score of 4.5 following 520 global reviews. You can get a pack of two bulbs for $23.99 from Amazon.
Luckystyle Smart Light Bulbs
The Luckystyle Smart Light Bulbs come in a pack of four at a price of just $19.99. With these, you can enjoy millions of color combinations in your room, thanks to the immense level of customization offered in the Surplife app. The brightness is also dimmable, and you can decide on a shade of warm to cool white, between 2,700 and 6,500 Kelvin. Additionally, you can set timers for these lights to preserve energy or schedule them to come on at chosen times of the day.
There's the option for voice control by integrating the bulbs with the Surplife app or the popular smart home assistants like Alexa or Google Home. Coming to the build, the bulbs feature a flame-retardant lampshade and aluminum housing with strong heat-dissipation properties. Reviewed by 605 users, it is rated 4.5 overall, with 75% of those ratings being five-star. Customers say that the bulbs are well-built, and the ability to control them via voice is a real perk.
Methodology
When choosing which smart light bulbs to add to this list, we assessed reviews and ratings for various bulbs available on Amazon, selecting those with at least a 4-star rating based on at least 500 reviews. We also reviewed customer comments for each product to see what users are saying about it and whether it resonated with them in terms of quality, ease of use, and performance.
Besides, all these smart bulbs offer Bluetooth connectivity for a fast and stable connection with the target device, such as your smartphone. These inexpensive smart home gadgets make for a great addition for those who are just setting up their smart home automation from scratch.