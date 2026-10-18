5 Best Scarlett Johansson Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

Thanks to her long run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-grossing actors on the planet. Getting there took a lot of work, much of it coming from her forays into sci-fi, which led to some of her greatest films to date.

No stranger to walking away from explosions or embarking on intellectual journeys that posit what the future could look like, Johansson has delivered in a variety of films (but not "Ghost in the Shell," which we must never talk about). Of course, being the sci-fi nerds that we are, we've compiled a variety of films that Johansson has put her name to in order to find out which is the best of the bunch, of which there are quite a few.

From futuristic utopias with dark futures to taking on do-or-die missions of universe-altering proportions, Johansson has done it all, and in doing so, contributed to some undeniably great films. So why stop now? Get stuck into our ranking of great movies from the blockbuster magnet that is ScarJo, starting with an overlooked Michael Bay movie that gets nowhere near enough attention, probably because critics didn't like their first viewing when it hit theaters way back in 2005.