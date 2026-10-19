3 Essential Tools Every PC Gamer Should Install

Just because you've built or bought a gaming PC doesn't mean you fully understand the hardware inside, though there are essential tips every beginner should know. You'll want to wrap your head around this knowledge to get the best performance out of your games, whether they're AAA or indie. That means you need the right tools for the job, and with so many to choose from, it's easy to get lost in the weeds with apps that often overcomplicate things or overlap with the OS's built-in tools. With proper guidance, it's easy enough to snag a complementary set of essential tools that every PC gamer should install, one of the many reasons why you should choose PC gaming over consoles.

First, verify your hardware. This is where CPU-Z and GPU-Z come in. From there, you'll want software that collects data by monitoring your PC's sensors so you have a performance record, making it easy to spot irregularities and troubleshoot them. That's exactly what HWiNFO 64 brings to the table, and it can work in tandem with MSI Afterburner's optional RivaTuner install. By combining these two apps, you can display an in-game overlay while benefiting from HWiNFO's more detailed reports.

With the right tools, you can see how your hardware performs, game by game, with live stats. This lets you tune your graphics settings to get the most out of your hardware by using it correctly, improving performance and making the most of your hard-earned money.