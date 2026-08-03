Is Your Gaming PC Built To Last? Here's What You Need To Know

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Regardless of being an existing gaming rig owner or someone new to the hobby, building a PC today is practically alien compared to the last 20 years. The four- to five-year cycle of replacing components to keep up with the latest graphical prowess is dead, thanks to chip manufacturers prioritizing AI data centers and their pockets over providing competitive deals on RAM, storage, GPUs, and much more.

We're also seeing diminishing returns on graphical upgrades across the board, which is a mix of Moore's Law becoming less relevant (doubling the number of transistors on a microchip roughly every two years) and focusing less on photorealistic graphics and more on lighting in ray tracing and path tracing. While how long a PC will last you depends on your individual gaming needs, your current build could go for much longer than you think.

All of these factors combined are forcing component manufacturers' hands and supporting legacy hardware such as DDR4 RAM and AM4 processor sockets on motherboards. This is a good thing; not everyone needs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and a Threadripper CPU, and there's money to be saved on top of keeping a gaming rig relevant at a time where buying DDR5 RAM costs as much as a game console. Having tested a wide range of setups, including an RTX 4070 + 64GB DDR4 RAM MainGear MG-1, RTX 5080 + 32GB DDR5 MainGear Ultima 18 laptop, and a Radeon RX 9070 XT + 48GB DDR5 MainGear Rush, the main priority is getting the components one needs for their gameplay habits in order for their PC to last.