Why You Should Undervolt Your AMD GPU (And How To Do It)

One of the simplest methods of getting the most out of your AMD graphics card is to undervolt it. On a technical level, undervolting reduces the voltage input to your PC's GPU. On a practical level, undervolting gets you a more power-efficient card without sacrificing performance — when done right. Since the voltage is lower, the card is able to run cooler, which means less fan noise. Less heat also generally means an improved lifespan for your hardware.

It can even mean a small performance gain, especially for power- and thermal-challenged devices like mini PCs and gaming laptops; your computer won't have to work as hard to cool itself and thus might run a little more optimally. While undervolting performance gains aren't as great compared to overclocking, it's still a relatively simple tweak that you only stand to gain from.

From my experience undervolting my Radeon RX 6600 XT, I immediately saw thermal and power-efficiency improvements. Playing "Asetto Corsa Rally" on the Ultra graphics setting, my GPU consistently stayed five to six degrees Celsius cooler while drawing around 20W less power, with no penalty to my frame rate. Every graphics card (even two of the exact same model) can vary in its tuning capabilities and the benefits seen from it, so achieving a perfectly balanced undervolting always requires a series of tests.