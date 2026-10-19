4 Simple TV Solutions You Should Try Instead Of An Xfinity X1 Cable Box

Cable TV has been around for decades, and Comcast is one of the longest-standing providers, operating under its Xfinity moniker. As far as hardware goes, the Xfinity X1 cable box is one of the main components of a Comcast household, and these aren't just your average set-top boxes. In addition to live TV services, most X1 boxes allow you to record content and access on-demand programming, and some units even have built-in apps like Netflix and YouTube. But in the age of cord-cutting, an Xfinity setup is far less essential than it used to be.

If you've ever considered ditching Xfinity cable, you're not alone. Over the last several years, many popular entertainment platforms have introduced streaming apps, negating the need for a complete cable TV bundle. That's just scratching the surface for alternatives to traditional cable, and there are plenty more X1 substitutes to learn about.

To that end, we've come up with a list of simple TV solutions you can try instead of paying for an Xfinity X1 system. Keep in mind that this isn't an exhaustive list, as content providers are always creating new platforms and tools to keep you connected and entertained.