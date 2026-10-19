What Is The Most Affordable Gaming Console In 2026?

In 2026, the big three gaming industry brands, Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony, all have a finger in the pie when it comes to a consumer's decision to buy a console. Sadly economic shifts happen; as a result, gaming has become a luxury not everyone can afford. On paper, Nintendo ties Xbox for the cheapest console to date among the three in the U.S., but it's also the weakest (in terms of hardware), and owning one of its systems comes with hidden costs.

For example, Nintendo first-party titles aren't often on sale — so you're likely coughing up the full price. Secondly, software upgrades aren't always free, as most were with the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro. You usually either pay the Nintendo Switch Online fee — around $20 per year (individual) – or you pay separately for the meaningful ones — around $5 to $20 per game. This isn't terribly pricey, but you can start bleeding out costs if you want the most technically advanced experience with popular Nintendo Switch titles like the "Xenoblade Chronicles" franchise.

Compared to current-gen, the Nintendo Switch 2 costs $500 without a bundle, while the Xbox Series S is priced similarly for the 512 GB edition. The difference is that the Xbox Series S, while still current-gen, is old and digital-only (Microsoft likely incentivizes you to pay for Xbox Game Pass for a more complete experience). The Nintendo Switch 1 would be a fairer comparison; it is still being sold and priced at $230 in 2026. By today's standards, that's the cheapest anyone can get new, even if it is considered last-gen.