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Buyers looking for a new Android device that doesn't break the bank in late 2026 might find it strange to hear that their best option could be a phone launched in the first half of 2025, Google's Pixel 9a mid-range handset. That recommendation may seem even more surprising given that the Pixel 10a is already out, and good alternatives from Samsung and OnePlus exist. The Chinese vendor is especially interesting, considering that OnePlus launched two compelling mid-range phones in the U.S. in 2025 and 2026, the $599.99 OnePlus 13R and the $699.99 OnePlus 15R. But the mobile market itself is in a strange place as of this writing, and that's why the Pixel 9a can be a much better choice for consumers who want to spend only around $500 on a new device.

Handset manufacturers have been raising prices throughout 2026 because of the ongoing RAM shortage. AI data centers have increased the demand for mobile memory and storage, and chip prices went up. Vendors passed some of those costs to customers, including larger companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung. Separately, smartphone makers are releasing more advanced AI features with each new smartphone generation. Google is at the forefront with its Gemini features that are built into Android, including exclusive tools created for Pixel phones. Other vendors operate their own AI solutions, with Android handset makers also offering Google's Gemini features to buyers. Finally, OnePlus announced in July 2026 that it would no longer release new devices in the U.S. and Europe.

Consumers who need to purchase a new device this year would have to pay attention to all these market dynamics to get the best possible phone for their needs. That's why the Pixel 9a is the best budget phone to consider at this time of year.