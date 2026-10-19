5 Major Audio Brands That Celebrities Used To Own

Celebrities endorsing a set of headphones can be great for business, but a celebrity actually having a stake in the company is an entirely different beast altogether. Considering exploring the world of headphones is kind of our thing (like being able to show you highly rated headphones for under $50, naturally), we wanted to look at the celebrity side of audio hardware and take a quick dive into some major audio brands people might not know are backed by some rather famous names. Just try not to be too star-struck when you see the list.

With one of the more successful names in headphones being owned by an equally successful hip-hop star, several other rappers were also inspired to get into the industry thanks to Beats headphones. It's likely one reason we have brand names like Soul Electronics and the slightly less familiar SMS Audio. However, Raycon is also backed by a successful television star, though we also wanted to take a quick look at some of the stranger collaborations between artists and major brands.

Like celebrities themselves, many of these brands have their own successes and failures, and this includes the quality of the products alongside the actual lifespan of the companies involved. As far as purchases go, some may be better off looking for the best wireless headphones for every budget over some of the devices on this list, but the story behind many of these companies and brands can make for a nice history lesson. You may enjoy the artist's entertainment, but their headphones may be a different story.