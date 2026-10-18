One Of The Most Controversial '80s Sci-Fi Movies Was Turned Into A '90s TV Show For Kids

Even when I watched Paul Verhoeven's dazzling 1987 "RoboCop" movie (which was almost ruined by Oreo cookies) for the first time in the second half of the 1990s at a very young age, I could feel there was something quite different about it. At the time, I wasn't able to put into words or completely comprehend what he was trying to capture with the film, but I'd been so invested in Peter Weller's titular protagonist that I broke down crying watching the finale. Without a doubt, I was nowhere near the age of the viewers that "RoboCop" was made for, but it mesmerized me from the first minute to the last. I became a fan then and there.

By then, Hollywood had been shamelessly milking the first movie's unexpected success, after turning the '80s sci-fi action flick into a franchise, with tons of merch, two sequels, comics, a 1988 cartoon series for kids, and even a live-action TV show with the same title that ran on CTV in 1994. "RoboCop (The Series)" is practically a watered-down continuation that picks up where the original left off (completely ignoring what took place in the sequels), starring Richard Eden as Alex Murphy, working and serving justice in Old Detroit.