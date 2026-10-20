Owners Say These Are The Most Reliable Smart Locks
A good smart lock at home makes access more convenient, letting you open the door without digging for your keys in your bag. Depending on the model, it can also improve security by letting you control who has access to your home. So, for anyone building a more complete smart home, one of these devices is a key part of the setup.
However, choosing among the best smart locks requires careful attention to reliability. This type of device needs to work consistently to keep the home secure, so an unstable connection or constant need for repairs can reduce the convenience it offers. For that reason, learning from people who use these products every day is one way to see whether they work well.
Some models receive praise for ease of use, battery life, or consistent operation over time. For that reason, we gathered five smart locks that stand out based on reports from users who have already owned one, especially because of the positive experiences they have had with them.
Schlage Connect with Z-Wave Plus
The Schlage Connect with Z-Wave Plus lets you open the door with a touchscreen keypad and register up to 30 additional codes. You can find it for around $240 in the U.S. market, and it integrates with systems such as SmartThings and Ring Alarm. For anyone who wants to improve home security, it also includes an alarm that warns of possible unauthorized entry attempts.
In owner reports, durability is one of the main reasons people recommend this smart lock. One user even noted that they bought a model around seven years ago and received a replacement from the manufacturer when it developed a defect. Another owner, who identifies their model as the BE469ZP, reports ten months of error-free operation while using the lock with HomeSeer.
This Schlage model uses four AA batteries and offers up to one year of battery life under typical use, plus a physical key for emergencies. Remote control requires a compatible Z-Wave hub, sold separately, which can make setup more expensive. You also get a three-year warranty on the electronics and a lifetime warranty on the mechanical components.
Yale Assure Lock 2 with Z-Wave Plus
For around $229, you can find the Yale Assure Lock 2, a smart lock that lets you create multiple codes to share with others. The physical-key configuration also provides an alternative way to enter if the batteries run out. Another interesting feature is automatic locking with DoorSense, and it can send notifications or allow remote control through compatible systems such as SmartThings.
Many users praise this automation as one of the best features of this Yale smart lock. One user said they used four Assure Lock 2 units with Z-Wave 700 modules in Home Assistant and had a positive experience. Another person who bought one says their smart lock works reliably and updates the lock status immediately.
If you want a smart lock for automation, pay attention to device compatibility, since it helps avoid common home automation problems. For example, this Yale model requires a Z-Wave-compatible hub. You'll also need a compatible hub, and keep in mind that it runs on four AA batteries.
Schlage Encode Plus
Another Schlage model that earns plenty of praise for reliability is the Encode Plus, especially for its compatibility with Apple devices. Some users report that their locks have worked without problems for three years, and others say they would buy the same model again. Another plus is battery life, which users also praise, especially since it can last close to a year in some cases.
If you use an iPhone or Apple Watch, it supports Apple Home Key, letting you unlock the door by holding your phone or watch near it. The Encode Plus also offers built-in Wi-Fi, remote control through the Schlage Home app, and up to 100 access codes. Visitors can enter the house using the keypad without a phone. This model starts at $329, requires four AA batteries to operate, and includes a physical key for emergencies.
Aqara Smart Lock U100
For $189, the Aqara Smart Lock U100 offers some interesting features for the price. For example, besides a code, it also lets you use your fingerprint and supports Apple Watch, making it a versatile option for anyone building a home around Apple Home. This model can store up to 50 fingerprints locally and, like other smart locks, includes a backup physical key. Owners praise the convenience of these access methods, and they report positive experiences with both Apple integration and using an Aqara hub.
The battery life of this Aqara smart lock also receives plenty of praise. According to one user, in a household with five residents, the batteries needed replacing only after eleven months of use, even though the manufacturer advertises eight months with four AA batteries. The exterior panel also has IP65 protection and a USB-C port for emergency power, but keep in mind that moisture or dirt can make biometric reading more difficult, and using it with a remote control requires a compatible Aqara hub.
Wyze Lock Bolt
For anyone who wants to save money on a smart lock but still have a reliable device at home, the Wyze Lock Bolt is a solid option. It costs $79 and offers features like fingerprint access, an illuminated keypad, and automatic locking, making it a solid choice for anyone who wants to simplify home access. Users also rate its reliability highly, with some reporting four entries per day without major problems and a full year on the same set of batteries.
App control depends on proximity, since it works only through Bluetooth, but registered fingerprints and codes remain available without the phone. This version, however, lacks a backup physical key, but it does have a USB-C port that can power the smart lock so you can get into the house. If you want to pay a little more for more features, the Wyze Lock Bolt v2 is the Wi-Fi model in the lineup.
How we chose these smart locks
To choose these reliable smart locks, we looked for models that owners praised for consistent everyday use. So, we focused on dependable unlocking, long battery life, and continued operation over months or years. Comments from people using multiple units also helped identify options that worked well across different doors. The goal was to include products with positive ownership experiences and practical features for common household needs.
For that reason, in addition to owner feedback, we also considered connectivity, backup access methods, compatibility with smart home systems, and pricing. Official manufacturer pages helped confirm those details and whether each model was offered in the United States. The selection includes different connection types and price ranges to accommodate different setups. The selection also considered complaints about moisture, cold weather, or unresponsive keypads, while recognizing that individual reports cannot guarantee reliability in every home.