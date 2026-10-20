5 Accessories I Use Daily With My iPhone 18 Pro Max
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The iPhone 18 Pro Max has been available since September 18, 2026, delivering a more capable A20 Pro chip, an improved vapor chamber that now sits on top of the iPhone chip to cool it down while maintaining peak performance for longer, better battery life, a variable-aperture main camera, and new colors. While the upgrades compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max are minimal, I decided to go with Apple's new flagship phone.
Once I made some changes to the iPhone 18's settings after unboxing it, I chose a few accessories that I've been using daily, making it even more useful and secure, like Apple's clear case, Satechi's 3-in-1 charging station, and MOFT's Tripod Wallet for photos and videos. As a tech journalist, I get the opportunity to review several accessories, ranging from cables and cases to headphones and chargers.
Most of the accessories chosen below have been sent by PR agencies so BGR could try them out, with the exception of Apple's Clear Case. Still, more than my experience with these accessories, they have also been reviewed by other media outlets and real customers who also have been enjoying them with Apple's latest phones and previous models as well. Here are five accessories I use daily with my iPhone 18 Pro Max, and you might enjoy them too.
Beats 360
Released on September 22, 2026, Beats new 360 headphones have been my replacement for the first-generation AirPods Max. Although they do not have an audio chip made by Apple, like the H1 or H2 options, Beats developed its own version to ensure its headphones work well with both iPhone and Android users. The sound quality of the Beats 360 is praiseworthy, especially support for Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio, but it's also important to highlight the ability to change the headband and ear cushions to different colors. This way, users can create a unique version of the headphones — despite my preferred option continuing to be the black cushions and headband.
These headphones also have a premium look to them thanks to the stainless steel stern, while also being light. What I like the most about Beats 360 is that even after several hours of listening time, they continue to feel comfortable — and users can push over 30 hours with them. The Active Noise Cancelling feature is a lot better than the one available with Beats Studio Pro, and the Transparency mode also feels very natural, making it easier to hear the surroundings without issues.
For $349, they're Beats' most expensive and premium headphones. Still, anyone considering buying them needs to be aware of some letdowns, including no auto-play/pause sensor, no support for audio passthrough using the USB-C cable, and no Lossless support.
Apple's Clear Case
I tested dozens of cases for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and while there are plenty of affordable iPhone 18 Pro cases, I decided that Apple's Clear Case would be my go-to option. For $49 (don't even ask the price in France), Apple revamped it for this iPhone, as the previous model's MagSafe magnets were misaligned with Apple's logo. Apple decided to cover the magnets with a white panel and another Apple logo on top that looks aligned with the rest of the iPhone. Voilà.
The case is made of polycarbonate and flexible materials, and, as expected, it has the best experience when taking it off or putting it on the iPhone. All the buttons work as expected, and even the Camera Control cutout is made of sapphire crystal attached to a conductive layer to bring all the capabilities available with this function. Apple also says that it has a scratch-resistant coating on both the interior and exterior of the product, while the case is optimized to prevent yellowing over time.
With just a month of usage, it's tricky to say how well the case will hold up. In my experience with previous models, there was some yellowing with the clear case after 10 months of use. It depends on how much you expose it to the sun and how you take care of it. Still, I enjoy how firm my iPhone stays connected, how easily it snaps to a MagSafe charger, and the support for body straps thanks to a loophole in the side of the case.
Satechi's 3-in-1 charging station
One of my favorite third-party accessory makers, Satechi, has been the brand on my bedside table for the past few years. While in the past, its Qi2 wireless charging stand was, for me, the best 3-in-1 charging option to keep my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charged throughout the day, I was eager to see the company release an updated version for the Qi2.2 standard, which offers 25W of charging speed even wirelessly.
For $129.99, I can get my iPhone 18 Pro Max to fast charge alongside an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods. With a foldable design, it features an aluminum finish and rubber pad to protect the iPhone and AirPods against scratches. The stand is compact, but weighs enough to properly hold the iPhone 18 Pro Max, even if the stand is slightly tilted. The accessory integrates perfectly fine with Apple's clear case, and it includes a 45W power brick with different travel adapters, making it a great option in whatever part of the world I'm in.
More recently, I ditched its 45W power brick for the company's 240W hub, which can power the accessory but also fast-charge my MacBook Pro and a 13-inch iPad Pro, while also being used as the supply source for some Sonos speakers — truly a great combination not only for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but also for several other tech devices.
Belkin's privacy display
Belkin is also one of the best accessory makers. With years of expertise in charging solutions, the company has expanded its business into Nintendo Switch accessories and even screen protectors. One of its latest releases is its Titan SmartShield Pro screen protector. Since the new iPhone 18 Pro models don't have the private display that has been praised on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model, this is one of the best ways users can ensure great display quality while also protecting their data from people around them.
The screen protector uses light-diffusing technology to conserve battery, while still keeping the display 10% brighter than traditional screen protectors. With 9ft impact protection and tested heavy-duty scratch resistance, Belkin says users can get a great balance between privacy and durability. When you're facing the phone, you get a full view, but those trying to get a peek at your display won't be able to see anything. This is great when you need to do a bank transfer on the street, unlock your phone through a code, or just text someone without anyone glimpsing what you're typing.
The Titan SmartShield Pro also features anti-reflective tech to reduce glare, an anti-fingerprint coating to keep the screen smudge-free, and a close-and-pull installation to ensure no bubbles or debris sits between the iPhone's display and the screen protector. This screen protector costs $64.99, and it's one of the most interesting screen protectors available on the market.
MOFT Tripod Wallet
For the past couple of years, I used Moft's cases for my iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, I decided to try something different: Moft's Trackable Tripod Wallet. You can easily snap it on the back of any MagSafe-compatible iPhone, and whenever you need to take a photo or make a video, the bottom half can function as both a tripod and a kickstand. What's nice is that it now supports Apple's Find My network with a built-in speaker, making it easy to find when lost. Users can even fit two cards in it, enough for an ID and a credit card.
Moft also included a shutter button that pairs to your phone via Bluetooth. While these new perks mean wallet now features an internal battery, you can charge it wirelessly with Qi charging. Most interestingly, it can last for up to six months of battery life before you actually need to charge it. Moft's Trackable Tripod Wallet for Selfie costs $59.99 and comes in four different colors, including Terracotta, Jet Black, Mist Cove, and Black.
In general, customers praise the great quality and the ability to store cards with the wallet. However, some users have had an issue pairing the accessory to the Find My app. In that case, press and hold the button on the wallet or double-tap it, turn it off, and then turn it on again to make the connection work.
How did we choose these accessories
These accessories have been chosen based on personal experience, as they have been my go-to accessories for the past month with the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but they have also been backed by real-life customers, whether with the latest iPhone models or previous versions. These accessories also come from trusted brands, like Apple itself, Beats, and known third-party manufacturers that built their reputation by creating gadgets for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Besides that, while choosing these devices, I wanted to make sure I could cover a bit of everything that iPhone 18 Pro users would also want to have, including a good pair of headphones, a proper case, a reliable screen protector, a charger that could take full advantage of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, whether wirelessly or via cable, and an accessory to improve photos — especially now with the variable aperture main camera of this new generation.
Customers are also encouraged to take a look at other brands and other accessories from the companies highlighted in the article, as sometimes you'd rather get Moft's Tripod Wallet without the Find My capabilities and save a few dollars, a third-party clear case with a more budget-friendly approach, or even different headphones, like Marshall's Milton A.N.C., if you feel like Beats is not your vibe. Nonetheless, I've been using these accessories daily, and they might be a good fit for you as well.