5 Accessories I Use Daily With My iPhone 18 Pro Max

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max has been available since September 18, 2026, delivering a more capable A20 Pro chip, an improved vapor chamber that now sits on top of the iPhone chip to cool it down while maintaining peak performance for longer, better battery life, a variable-aperture main camera, and new colors. While the upgrades compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max are minimal, I decided to go with Apple's new flagship phone.

Once I made some changes to the iPhone 18's settings after unboxing it, I chose a few accessories that I've been using daily, making it even more useful and secure, like Apple's clear case, Satechi's 3-in-1 charging station, and MOFT's Tripod Wallet for photos and videos. As a tech journalist, I get the opportunity to review several accessories, ranging from cables and cases to headphones and chargers.

Most of the accessories chosen below have been sent by PR agencies so BGR could try them out, with the exception of Apple's Clear Case. Still, more than my experience with these accessories, they have also been reviewed by other media outlets and real customers who also have been enjoying them with Apple's latest phones and previous models as well. Here are five accessories I use daily with my iPhone 18 Pro Max, and you might enjoy them too.