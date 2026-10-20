This Open-Source App Keeps Your MacBook Awake Even With The Screen Closed

When you close the lid of a MacBook, it goes to sleep instead of shutting down or allowing other actions to continue. On a Windows laptop, though, you can set it so that closing the lid does nothing, leaving it awake. One way to achieve the same result with a MacBook is to use Clamshell mode. You just need to meet the requirements — the MacBook must be plugged into an external monitor and charger, with an external keyboard and mouse connected to it. But there is actually a way to keep your MacBook awake with the lid closed without entering Clamshell mode.

The tool you will use is called Insomnia. It's free, open-source, and allows you to set how long your MacBook should stay awake. It will override the sleep settings, even when the lid is open, meaning it's not only useful for MacBooks. You just start your task, whether you're downloading a huge file or running a long AI workflow in the background, close the lid, and leave it to finish. Since Insomnia is not available on the App Store, installing it requires some Terminal know-how. Luckily, it's not a complicated process if you follow the instructions on the app's GitHub page. You just need a Mac running macOS 26 or later with an Apple Silicon chip, starting with the MacBook Air M1.