10 Of The Most Useful Mac Menu Bar Apps You Didn't Realize Existed

The Mac's menu bar makes up for the thin strip of toolbar at the top of the screen. It starts with the Apple icon on the far left, then shows you the contextual menus for the app you're in as you move across. It makes way for the now-infamous notch in the center, but it's the right side of the menu bar that's the most interesting.

The right-hand side of the menu bar isn't just for a clock. It's not just a place to access Control Center, or switch between Wi-Fi networks. With a considered selection of apps, it turns into an incredibly powerful corner of your Mac. One that you didn't even know could be customized. Add a personal calendar to the mix, attach a Pomodoro app with a live timer, or add an app for managing your MacBook's battery charging, and you're off to the races. How about controlling your entire smart home without opening a single app?

Using iStat Menus, you can also add panels for viewing detailed, live statistics for any and every corner of your Mac. Monitor the network speed to make sure everything is on the up and up, and use the memory panel to find and kill apps that are slowing down your Mac. You can also add an app that provides quick shortcuts to system-level features, and one that makes it easy to capture beautiful screenshots.