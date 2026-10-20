What The Symbols And Colors On An EV Dashboard Mean

Whether you're experiencing one of the most unique or common problems with electric vehicles (EVs), figuring out what is wrong starts with looking at the dashboard. All cars have dashboard lights that provide clues as to what might be causing a problem. When you own an EV, though, some of the warning lights are unique.

Considering Consumer Reports rates electric vehicles' reliability as below that of gas-powered cars, it's especially helpful for EV owners to understand the colors and symbols used to designate problems on the dashboard of their vehicle. The different colors of lights used for the dashboard symbols on the electric vehicle often indicate the severity of the problem (while generally following the same messaging as a traffic light). One color could be used with a few different symbols.

Typically, red lights on the EV's dashboard indicate a significant problem that requires you to stop driving, just like a stoplight. If you see a yellow (or yellow-orange) dashboard light, you should proceed with caution and have the issue checked as soon as possible. Green lights are often reserved for systems in the EV that are functioning properly, meaning you can proceed without stopping. Some lights may be white and focus on providing information or giving you a reminder. EVs have several dashboard symbols that are unique to this design of car; however, they also share some symbols with gas-powered vehicles, such as for tire pressure.

Before we dive in, it's important to note that many cars perform a power-on self test (POST) with their dashboard lights to help you verify that the lights themselves are working. Once the car is done with this test, the lights should turn off automatically. So the lights we'll discuss below are only potentially problematic if they remain on past the POST.