You May Soon Have A New Reason To Play Your Xbox Every Day

Video game companies present gamers a plethora of reasons to continue powering on their consoles – whether it's campaigning through game-specific missions to earn rewards points, grinding to complete a live service game's battle pass, or working toward earning every single achievement for a specific game. The Xbox team might seem like they've held player attention by encouraging them to labor for ever-elusive, recently facelifted Xbox achievements like the "Doctor of the Peggle Arts," "Gears of War's" "Seriously," or "Halo Reach's" "A Monument to All Your Sins" accolades. But Microsoft is seemingly toying with new ways to keep their controllers in their hands even longer.

Per Game File, Xbox Insiders with early access to new titles and console-specific features were recently greeted with a new streak indicator that shows checkmarks for every day in a week they've used the console. The feature encourages users to play their Xbox at least three days a week, but doesn't mention any rewards for doing so. A new streak prompts an achievement-adjacent notification from your console, and a flame followed by a number can be seen on your console dashboard's user profile display to signify its progression.

Xbox fans online discussed how the counter appeared separate from other incentives like achievements or rewards points. One Reddit user observed the engagement-centered system generates its own unique sort of competition. "Xbox learning to gamify gaming," the user said. Another opined it could encourage obsessive behavior. "Definitely not a fan of this," the Redditor said. "It will inevitably encourage bad habits and not form beneficial gaming routines." Only time will tell how streaks will ultimately reflect usage rates and players' future gaming tendencies.