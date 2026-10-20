YouTube Premium Could Get Its Best Perk Yet, As Long As It Doesn't Pull A Spotify

Audiobooks might be the next big thing to land on YouTube. Google has reportedly been talking with publishers about officially bringing audiobooks to the platform sometime in 2027, and the best part is that Premium subscribers might not have to spend anything extra to listen to them.

YouTube Music and Premium already reach more than 125 million people between them, giving publishers a huge audience to tap into on day one. While YouTube hasn't confirmed the report just yet, I can't help but be excited about the possibilities here. As someone who reads a lot and listens to audiobooks regularly, being able to listen to them as part of a subscription I'm already paying for would be a nice change. Not only that, but it would also help make the YouTube Premium price hike we saw back in April 2026 much easier to stomach.

But if YouTube isn't careful, it could fall into the same trap that Spotify has. Because while you can listen to some audiobooks on Spotify, the perk comes with a monthly time limit. If YouTube copies that idea, it will lose a lot of the appeal — especially if you like to listen to audiobooks often.