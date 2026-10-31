Big Googlebook Problem Frustrates Early Adopters

ChromeOS isn't dead, but Google is actively killing the Chromebook era with something more powerful: Googlebooks. The operating system powering these devices may look a lot like the one on a Chromebook, but it's actually built on top of Android with a goal of being able to run more programs natively and integrate better with Google's mobile OS — for instance, the new Asus Googlebook 14 stands out as a product for Android users, by Android. However, some owners observed a glaring issue that may make prospective buyers consider cheaper alternatives instead.

Googlebook OS is reportedly showing fragmentation issues with its app selection and, more aptly, the apps' quality on certain models. Per 9to5Google, the laptop lacks a substantial selection of desktop-caliber programs, and instead relies on apps from the Android OS of varying qualities. These can range from software formatted for mobile devices to those which overall operate better on a website. There also exists a lesser selection which are either compatible with, optimized for, or made for desktop. These, however, are noteworthy for issues like poor performance, iffy UI, and failed downloads, despite some being labeled "Optimized for desktop." Regardless of their true quality, each app is labeled with varying designations on the Google Play Store.

It's worth mentioning that some Googlebooks are equipped with Intel x86 processors, whereas others are powered by Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processors. While the latter option is noted for its minimal power consumption and smartphone optimization, the former is recognized for its superior performance in some workloads, but higher general power use. Software compiled for one architecture can run into compatibility issues when attempting to run it on a device sporting the other. Thus, knowing that some Googlebooks use Intel chips, it isn't surprising that some Android-based apps are struggling on them.