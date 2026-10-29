You Should Buy Gadgets From Anker's Official Store, Not From Amazon - Here's Why

It's so easy to buy just about anything you want or need on Amazon. You might even have Alexa+ trained to remind you to buy the products you frequently restock. Many leading brands are partnered up with Amazon, too, so if something's on sale by the maker, you'll probably find the same markdown or promo through Amazon. But it pays to step outside of the Amazon Prime bubble to see what kinds of exclusives a manufacturer offers. We did just that with Anker, and now it'll be tough for us to buy Anker chargers, cables, and power banks on Amazon ever again.

This isn't quality control-related; in fact, it's not for any negative reason at all. We simply prefer buying gadgets from Anker's official store because of the AnkerCredits Rewards Program. Every dollar you spend on Anker's site earns you 1.5 AnkerCredits; once you generate enough of a points pool, you'll be able to choose from a handful of rewards. AnkerCredits offers both a free membership tier and a paid version, known as Anker Plus.

You may be wondering, and the answer is yes, the paid membership level is better. Not only does it unlock additional benefits like an extended 90-day return window, free next-day delivery, and an annual surprise gift, but the free membership won't actually net you points for your Anker purchases; you have to be either a monthly ($10) or annual ($100) Anker Plus subscriber.