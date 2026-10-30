Which Anker Power Accessory Is Best For Camping Without An Outlet?

If you're only going for a short one-to-three-day camping trip, Anker recommends carrying a power bank with a minimum capacity of 20,000 milliampere-hours (mAh). One handy option is the $180 Prime Power Bank. This soda-can-sized Anker accessory is pretty compact at only 1.73 by 1.99 by 5.79 inches and 18 ounces, ideal for when you want to pack light. More than the size, this power bank is also relatively long-lasting. Following Anker's guidance for calculating a power bank's capacity for the number of charges, the Prime can charge a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with a 5,000 mAh battery about 2.6 times and an iPhone 18 Pro Max with a 5,567 mAh battery 2.3 times.

If you want to be on the safe side, you can always go with a higher capacity power bank like the $120 Laptop Power Bank or the $230 Prime Power Bank (26,250 mAh model). Both come in handy when you have more devices to charge or just want power to spare. Thanks to its capacity, the Laptop Power Bank is large enough for roughly 3.25 full charges on a Galaxy S26 Ultra and 2.9 full charges on an iPhone 18 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the Prime 26,250 mAh delivers 3.4 charges to the Samsung flagship and three charges for the Apple flagship.

These two power banks include some convenient features for camping, too. For example, the Laptop Power Bank is one of the Anker power banks with built-in cables. This means you won't have to bring separate charging wires that would only clutter your bag. Meanwhile, the Prime 26,250 mAh comes with two 140-watt USB-C ports, which translates to faster charging and having your devices ready with less lag time.