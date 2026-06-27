10 Essential Survival Gadgets For Camping, Hiking, And Everything Outdoors
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Whether you're backpacking deep into the wilderness, car camping with friends, or doing weekend hikes, hitting the great outdoors is always an intriguing adventure. However, nature is as beautiful as it is unpredictable. If you're planning any sort of outdoor activity, the right preparation goes a long way. This usually involves analog tools like Swiss Army knives or compasses, but modern tech (or tech-adjacent) gadgets can be just as useful.
Fortunately, whether you're considering camping with solar-powered devices or on the hunt for mini camping gadgets, there are a lot of great survival gadgets to pick from. However, you don't want to end up buying cheap, flimsy stuff with a "rugged" label slapped onto it. When out and about, you want to avoid products that break the second they hit real dirt. The survival gadgets in this roundup combine reliability, smart features, and real-world usefulness to keep you safer, no matter what your outdoor trips entail.
Garmin inReach Messenger
The Garmin inReach Messenger is a compact satellite communicator, and it can be a lifesaver in remote locations. It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and light enough that you won't notice it in your backpack. The inReach Messenger can pair to your phone to use cellular service when available, and the Iridium satellite network is highly reliable when it is not. There's an SOS button on the device, and pressing it will notify the Garmin Response Team of your location. This information allows the response team to send the appropriate local authorities your way.
The InReach Messenger also features a small display, and you can use this for two-way texting via cellular or satellite. Keep in mind that you'll need an inReach subscription for any satellite services, with plans starting at $7.99. Overall battery life is excellent, with Garmin boasting up to 28 days of endurance. This satellite communicator also features some navigation features, like live weather forecasts and TracBack Routing, which helps you retrace your steps. For durability, you get an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means it can survive a 30-minute dip in a meter of water.
Anker Solix C300
Amazon buyers love the Anker Solix C300, and it's easy to see why once you consider how reliable it is for the price. This is a portable power station that features three AC outlets, a car socket, two USB-C ports each rated at 140W, another USB-C port rated at 15W, and a USB-A port. The AC outlets are rated for a total 300W output, which will be enough for low-power LEDs, fans, or even a TV. While it's not the best fit for high-wattage kettles or toasters, it will be enough for keeping your laptop, phone, or drone batteries charged for a weekend trip.
The Solix C300 is a relatively lightweight unit at only 9 pounds, and it features a bright light at the top that comes in handy during the night. As for the noise levels, it does have internal fans, but they never get loud enough to be a problem. It also supports pass-through charging, meaning you can keep charging your devices while the power station recharges. To charge the C300, you can use a wall outlet, which will take around an hour. Alternatively, you can also use solar panels to charge it in the wild, but this takes a bit longer (around 3 hours). If you don't require the AC outlets on this one, Anker also sells a DC version that's a bit cheaper.
Fenix PD36R ACE
Whether you're at home at night or camping, flashlights are essential gadgets for blackouts and venturing into the dark. And when it comes to rugged, tactical flashlights, the Fenix PD36R Ace is a great option. The aluminum body is sturdy and feels premium, and it provides a comfortable, natural grip with an easy-to-use side switch. You can easily switch between different brightness levels, an SOS mode, and a strobing function. This Fenix flashlight also features an IP68 rating, which means it's dust-tight and submersible in water up to 2 meters.
Battery life is excellent, as it lasts over 20 hours at 150 lumens, which is enough for walking around in the dark. Even at 350 lumens, it can last for several hours for hiking or hunting trips. In Turbo mode (3000 lumens), it provides a runtime of nearly 3 hours, but you will notice a steep decline in brightness around the hour mark. However, it can quickly get hot at that brightness, so you would not be running it with that setting for longer periods anyway. Out of the box, the PD36R Ace comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, a belt-clip, USB-C charging cable, a holster, and a lanyard.
Garmin Fenix 8 Solar
The Garmin Fenix 8 Solar is an expensive smartwatch, priced even higher than the Apple Watch Ultra 2. But it's worth considering for the wealth of features it offers. As the Fenix 8 features solar charging, it lasts an incredibly long time if you frequent the great outdoors. Garmin claims up to 149 hours (over six days) of continuous GPS use, and this claim holds up well in real-world use. If you use GPS sparingly, you'll easily get weeks of runtime here. With a Garmin Outdoor Maps+ subscription ($4.99/month), you get access to offline maps, topographic maps that reveal local changes in the terrain, and updated details on hunting and fishing boundaries.
This solar smartwatch tracks a long list of activities, including cycling, swimming, gym workouts, hikes, running, and even racket sports like pickleball and badminton. For athletes, the Fenix 8 Solar tracks sleep, recovery, training metrics, and overall health status continuously. Each morning, it also gives you a training readiness score based on all these metrics, so you can plan your activities and effort accordingly. With a 40-meter dive rating, it also works well as a dive computer for scuba diving, swimming, and other aquatic activities.
Black Diamond Spot 400
While tactical flashlights are great, a reliable headlamp is much more convenient when you need a light source while keeping your hands free. The Black Diamond Spot 400 is an excellent wearable for camping, as it features up to 400 lumens of maximum brightness and a comfortable strap. It weighs around 3 ounces and lasts up to 2.5 hours on the highest brightness setting. The Spot 400 also features an IPX8 rating, meaning it can survive immersion in water to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes. It's not a great choice for underwater use, but the IPX8 rating does make it splash-proof.
This headlamp features a "PowerTap" area on the side, and it's a quick way to turn on the lamp at the highest brightness. The beam projects far and wide, up to 100 meters at max brightness, and the flood mode provides a wide, even beam for close quarters. When you run out of power, you'll need to replace the three AAA batteries. Alternatively, you can separately purchase a rechargeable battery pack from Black Diamond.
Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio
The Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio offers reliable two-way communication for up to 5 miles in mountainous terrain without needing cell service. Rocky Talkie estimates battery life of up to four days, but depending on your use, it can last longer. Using a lower-powered channel increases battery life. In terms of size, the radio easily fits in the palm, and it weighs 6.7 ounces. It also features a lightweight carabiner so you can attach it to your backpack.
The IP56 rating makes the Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio dust-resistant and splashproof. While they perform well in rainy conditions, you would not want to drop this radio in a lake. This radio also features privacy codes, which act as subchannels that prevent interference, and you get 121 of these. Radio transmission clarity is excellent, but the microphone on here isn't exactly the loudest. We also appreciate the recessed push-to-talk button, which reduces accidental radio messages. A pair of these will cost you $220, though Rocky Talkie also sells a bundle that includes two waterproof hand mics for $316.
Biolite CampStove 2+
The BioLite CampStove 2+ burns wood to help you cook food, while also generating enough electricity to charge your devices via USB. In a survival or extended off-grid scenario, it turns forest debris like twigs and sticks into usable power. It also reduces the need to carry heavy gas canisters. Out of the box, it comes with a portable grill, a kettle pot, and a light that plugs into the USB port. The CampStove 2+ also features an integrated fan that helps keep the fire going.
One thing to keep in mind here is that the USB port you would use for charging is quite slow. At a measly 3W, charging your latest iPhone will take a long time. Think of it as more of a last resort, when the rest of your charging solutions aren't available. The CampStove 2+ won't be better than a traditional gas system, but it's lightweight, sustainable, and a decent cooker for boiling water and making simple dinners. After you're done cooking, the CampStove 2+ also saves power to the integrated 3,200 mAh power bank — not a lot, but enough to recharge your satellite communicator.
Thermacell E-Zone Guard Adventure
Mosquitoes can quickly become the bane of your existence out in the wild. The Thermacell E-Zone Guard Adventure is an excellent solution to this problem. It weighs 9 ounces, and while the dimensions aren't large enough to be cumbersome, it will consume a bit of backpack space. However, it justifies the space it consumes by being a highly effective mosquito repellent. Out of the box, it comes with a 12-hour refill, and powering it on creates a 20-foot mosquito-free zone. It works like a diffuser, heating the liquid repellent so it vaporizes in the air.
Thermacell makes a few versions of these, but the E-Zone Guard Adventure is the best fit for the outdoors. Its body is more rugged than Thermacell's other products, while the IP54 rating means it can survive dust and occasional splashes. It also comes with a lanyard and carabiner. Battery life lasts up to nine hours, but recharging from zero takes around five to six hours. Another small issue here is the Micro USB charging port, as a Type-C port may have been more convenient.
Starlink Mini
The Starlink Mini brings high-speed internet to remote locations via satellite. While not necessarily a "survival" gadget in the traditional sense, having reliable internet access in your RV or vacation cabin makes the Starlink Mini worth considering. The device itself is a satellite antenna that you can power with solar power or a large portable power station. You can also power it through your vehicle's battery with an appropriate 12V power cable that plugs into the cigarette lighter.
Performance and network stability will vary by location, but Outdoor GearLab praised signal coverage in their testing. CNET also found the internet speed adequate for outdoor adventures. In the U.S., Starlink's Roam internet plans start at $55/month with a 100GB data cap, while $80/month bumps the cap to 300GB. There's also an unlimited plan, but it's an expensive option, starting at $175/month. Starlink claims speeds of up to 300Mbps for all three plans. The best part about the Starlink Mini is that it's about the size of a laptop, making it easy to take with you on the go.
Nitecore NB2000
For outdoor adventures, the Nitecore NB20000 is a great charging solution. The maximum output here is only 22.5W, so it certainly isn't one of the fastest charging power banks. However, due to the polymer construction reinforced with carbon fiber, it's a durable option while also being lightweight (a bit over 10 ounces) for a 20,000 mAh power bank. You get two USB-C ports, and both support the maximum 22.5W output. It also supports pass-through charging, meaning you don't need to wait for it to recharge before you can use it. If you have a USB-A cable, the NB2000 also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter out of the box.
This power bank is also good for charging devices like AirPods or smartwatches, as it features a low-power mode for such accessories. You don't have to press a button to activate this mode either, as the power bank will automatically use it when needed. The IPX5 rating provides water resistance to spills and light dampness, though it's not submersible.
Methodology
Recommending the right gadgets to hikers, campers, or other outdoor enthusiasts is always a bit tricky. Such people often appreciate portability, ease of use, and reliability over features that they might never use. We specifically selected survival gadgets based on real-world testing, durability in outdoor conditions, and strong user feedback. We prioritized items that provide genuine safety, convenience, or peace of mind in remote environments.
We stuck to our forte and focused on tech-adjacent tools rather than traditional survival items like the Swiss Army Knife. Since we're talking about gadgets here, we ensured that anything we recommended was portable for its category. For example, even the Starlink Mini is portable for what's essentially a satellite antenna. Each gadget we selected was cross-checked against expert testing by sources such as Wired, Outdoor Gear Lab, CNET, and Gear Junkie. Each product has an average rating of at least 4.2 stars across hundreds of Amazon reviews.