10 Essential Survival Gadgets For Camping, Hiking, And Everything Outdoors

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Whether you're backpacking deep into the wilderness, car camping with friends, or doing weekend hikes, hitting the great outdoors is always an intriguing adventure. However, nature is as beautiful as it is unpredictable. If you're planning any sort of outdoor activity, the right preparation goes a long way. This usually involves analog tools like Swiss Army knives or compasses, but modern tech (or tech-adjacent) gadgets can be just as useful.

Fortunately, whether you're considering camping with solar-powered devices or on the hunt for mini camping gadgets, there are a lot of great survival gadgets to pick from. However, you don't want to end up buying cheap, flimsy stuff with a "rugged" label slapped onto it. When out and about, you want to avoid products that break the second they hit real dirt. The survival gadgets in this roundup combine reliability, smart features, and real-world usefulness to keep you safer, no matter what your outdoor trips entail.