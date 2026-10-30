The Starlink App Has A Clever Way To Show What's Blocking Your Internet

Figuring out where to place your Starlink "Dishy" can be challenging. The device requires a clear view of the sky to provide the best internet speeds, and one of the most common issues with Starlink is finding a place with no obstructions. Fortunately, the Starlink app's obstruction mapping tool makes the process much easier. This feature uses your phone's GPS sensors and your camera to scan the sky and create a 3D map showing all obstructions in the area. Areas with clear signals are colored blue, while obstructions (such as nearby trees, portions of your roof, or overhead power lines) are marked red. The app also gives you an obstruction percentage to show how reliable your Starlink internet can be if the dish is placed there, and warns you if it isn't a good spot.

It might require a few tries to find the perfect position for your Starlink dish, but the spatial map is a much easier way to figure it out than relying on guesswork. To use the feature, simply download the Starlink app on Android or iOS, tap Start Setup, and follow the on-screen steps until you see the camera screen. The app will prompt you to get a clear view of the sky and move your phone to collect all the dots that appear on your screen. This helps cover gaps in the sky to create a full spatial rendition of obstructions. Keep in mind that you need to do this exactly where you plan on placing your Starlink dish for the map to be accurate.