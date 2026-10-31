Are Asus Routers Worth The Money? Here's What You Should Know

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If you're willing to invest, Asus routers are very likely worth the money. Aside from some great performance according to online tests and reviews, the brand has been rated as one of the top router brands available right now. That's especially true after the FCC granted Asus conditional approval to keep launching new routers in the U.S., despite its ban on new foreign-made routers.

With a router, the primary thing is that you want it to last a while. Upgrading on a regular basis shouldn't be the norm, and thankfully, Asus seems to give around a decade of support for its internet hardware. As we've pointed out in our list of Wi-Fi router brands with the longest software support, routers that were released back in 2013 were only added to the end-of-life list in 2024, and a lot of attention has been given to that. This is a key element when choosing any router. If you're still running old hardware that no longer gets security updates or patches, you could be exposed to a lot of vulnerabilities.

Pricing has also been a key factor in that worthwhile conversation. Much like its laptops, Asus has a wide range of hardware on offer. Prices scale from around $70 to the absurd $900. User reviews tend to be more positive on the higher end of the scale, with Asus' quad- and tri-band offerings providing huge performance gains for those with speedy gigabit-or-faster fiber connections. On Amazon, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro ($687) holds a 4.2-star rating with 615 reviews, and garnered an excellent reception with testing from outlets like PCMag and Tom's Hardware.