Are Asus Routers Worth The Money? Here's What You Should Know
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If you're willing to invest, Asus routers are very likely worth the money. Aside from some great performance according to online tests and reviews, the brand has been rated as one of the top router brands available right now. That's especially true after the FCC granted Asus conditional approval to keep launching new routers in the U.S., despite its ban on new foreign-made routers.
With a router, the primary thing is that you want it to last a while. Upgrading on a regular basis shouldn't be the norm, and thankfully, Asus seems to give around a decade of support for its internet hardware. As we've pointed out in our list of Wi-Fi router brands with the longest software support, routers that were released back in 2013 were only added to the end-of-life list in 2024, and a lot of attention has been given to that. This is a key element when choosing any router. If you're still running old hardware that no longer gets security updates or patches, you could be exposed to a lot of vulnerabilities.
Pricing has also been a key factor in that worthwhile conversation. Much like its laptops, Asus has a wide range of hardware on offer. Prices scale from around $70 to the absurd $900. User reviews tend to be more positive on the higher end of the scale, with Asus' quad- and tri-band offerings providing huge performance gains for those with speedy gigabit-or-faster fiber connections. On Amazon, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro ($687) holds a 4.2-star rating with 615 reviews, and garnered an excellent reception with testing from outlets like PCMag and Tom's Hardware.
Asus routers seem to be well worth the cash
Lower down the scale, towards the mid-point, Asus offers a glut of choice across its regular Asus branding, Republic of Gamers, and general gaming-branded routers. Its TUF range, a subset of the general gaming brand, with things like the Asus TUF-BE9400, has gained some positive reviews. 178 users on Amazon have rated it 4.2 stars on average, while PCMag and outlet Dong Knows Tech have scored it favorably too, owing to its great performance at its sub-$300 price. Adjacent, without the TUF theming, the Asus RT-BE50 was also looked upon fondly by Blacktubi.com, providing an affordable Wi-Fi 7-capable router without breaching that $200 price barrier.
RTings, meanwhile, positions the Wi-Fi 6-only router, the RT-AX1800S, as its favorite budget router. The cost savings are reflected in its capabilities, lacking even the improved 6E connectivity, which gained speeds thanks to an additional 6GHz band. Asus routers really start to show their worth at the high end. Its fancier models, like its mesh routers, are considered some of the best on the market right now. Well reviewed, highly regarded by experts, and with a scaling price point to meet the needs of almost any user, that sounds like it is worth a few bucks to us. In fact, in our best gaming routers for 2026 list, Asus routers have managed to appear seven times, and that says something!