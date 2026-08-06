5 Wi-Fi Router Brands With The Longest Software Support

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Even though most households treat them this way, routers aren't a set-it-and-forget-it device. The hardware inside a router can last for years without complaint, but the software that keeps it running securely has a far shorter shelf life. Firmware updates patch security vulnerabilities, fix bugs, and occasionally add new features, but a router quietly becomes a liability without them. Consumer Reports found that major router manufacturers, including Netgear, Google, Linksys, and Amazon, recommend replacing routers every three to five years because their firmware support window tends to close around that mark. Yet roughly one in five consumers wait more than four years to replace their router, pushing well past the point where security patches are guaranteed.

The difference between brands is stark. Some manufacturers publish clear end-of-life lists and support routers for the better part of a decade, while others quietly stop issuing updates after a couple of years and hope nobody notices. A router that's no longer receiving security patches is a time bomb on a home network, vulnerable to botnets, data interception, and malware that targets outdated firmware. The good news is that a handful of brands have built their reputations on long-term software support. Choosing one of them means buying a router that gets updates for years.