10 Of The Best Gaming Routers You Can Buy In 2026
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Few hobbies demand as much from a wireless internet router as gaming. Whether you're cloud streaming the latest game or climbing the ranks of the competitive scene, you need lightning-fast data speeds, the lowest latency possible, and enough range to reach every PC and console in the house. It also needs to be incredibly reliable, because a lost or stuttering connection can ruin your weekly game night.
Only a proper gaming router will be capable of checking every one of those boxes. A well-built one will even offer a handful of additional features and functions designed with video games in mind. But it can be hard to parse out which ones are good and which ones are just putting on a show, relying on flashy RGBs and futuristic styles to mask their underwhelming performance. Even then, distinguishing between two highly praised models can be mind-boggling if you don't know what features to look for in a new router.
But we do! After scouring numerous spec sheets, critical reviews, and performance tests, we've found the best gaming routers available in 2026, each offering everything you could need for almost any budget.
1. ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI
If you want speed, the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI more than delivers. This Wi-Fi 7 tri-band wireless system outpaces quad-band routers, even at longer ranges, thanks to the highly effective AFC (Automated Frequency Coordination) system.
It also offers six LAN ports, with all but one being at least 2.5 Gbps. So even people with multiple game consoles will have an Ethernet port or two to spare. That's not all it's good for, either. It comes with a handful of gaming-centric features, good parental controls, and free security software. You'd be surprised which router settings might fix a Wi-Fi dead zone.
Performance like that doesn't come cheap, though. Costing $809 on Amazon, it's on the higher end of the price spectrum compared to its competitors. It also means the device itself runs a little bit hot, which can make it harder to find the right place to set it up.
2. ASUS ZenWifi BQ16 Pro
If you actively want a high-performance mesh network, the ZenWifi BQ16 Pro is the leading router. The Wi-Fi 7 quad-band router has a wide, reliable coverage and comes with a bundle of free management and security software. Its modest design also helps it blend in more discreetly in places that aren't committed to the classic gamer aesthetic, saving you from having to find somewhere to hide your router without sacrificing signal quality.
The catch here is the router's intention as a mesh. Performance with the 2.4 GHz transmitter is underwhelming, forcing you to rely more on the shorter-range 5 and 6 GHz options. Each module also has a minimal number of LAN ports, split between 10 Gbps and 1 Gbps. Both problems are remedied by adding another module to the mesh. But at $569 a piece on Amazon, that cost can add up quickly, especially for larger homes.
Alternatively, an apartment or smaller home that's fine with a predominantly wireless connection can take full advantage of a single module. In those cases, it's a remarkably more affordable way to achieve 3,000+ Mbps speeds.
3. TP-Link Archer GE800
This is where we start to sacrifice overwhelming speed for all-around high performance. The TP-Link Archer GE800 features a Wi-Fi 7 tri-band wireless system capable. The Archer features fast and reliable 2.4 and 5 GHz band performance, solid range, and two 10 Gbps LAN ports. It also offers features that a tech-savvy gamer will appreciate, like port priority and external storage wireless backups, which is a perfect example of the cool things you didn't know a router could do.
The body shifts away from the traditional spider-like design we usually see, opting for two wide wings on each side. This gives the router a unique, stylish look, though at the cost of cooling efficiency. You'll notice it, too, as the cooling fans generate a decent bit of noise when active. Available for $499 on Amazon, the Archer GE800 firmly establishes itself as a reasonably priced high-performance gaming router in 2026.
4. ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro
Another ASUS ROG Rapture router, the GT-BE98 Pro, offers many of the same features as the rest of the line. This includes performance-enhancing settings, versatile security and parental control options, and some good ol' fashioned RGB lights. While it might not have the fastest wireless speeds in the Rapture line, the GT-BE98 Pro might be the most reliable, at least in the lower bands. Both the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands offer fast speeds over a good range. But what about the 6 GHz band? That's where speed really matters, right?
Well, its 6 GHz transmission range is not ideal for competitive gaming levels of speed, so an old-fashioned hardwired connection may be necessary. Ironically, it's an absolute knockout in the LAN department, offering a whopping seven Ethernet ports. So this is the perfect device if you want one specific room with amazing Wi-Fi speeds.
The Rapture GT-BE98 Pro is held back further by its less attractive pricing, at $689 on Amazon. For a little over $100 more, the Rapture GT-BE19000AI offers nearly all the same functionality but with chart-topping performance. Alternatively, other models offer faster throughput speeds at a notably lower price.
5. ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE18000
For when you want an ROG router that doesn't look like a cyberpunk sea urchin, the Strix GS-BE18000 offers everything you need in a gaming router in a more unassuming (and reasonably priced) package. Packed inside this upright rectangle is a Wi-Fi 7 tri-band wireless system. Every band is fast and reliable, and the large selection of configuration options aligns with ROG's usual development philosophy. The 2.4 GHz band has a below-average range, though.
Things get interesting once you look at the LAN ports. It supports eight Ethernet ports, all rated at 2.5 Gbp. That's a huge number of ports for your average router. This is one of the few times when the wireless connection will outperform the hard-wired connection. On the one hand, that shows how fast the Wi-Fi can be. On the other hand, it highlights the fact that there are no 10 Gbps LAN ports on this device.
These little oddities, paired with the $449 price tag at Best Buy, make the Strix GS-BE18000 either an awkward outlier you need in a performance gaming router. An apartment owner with several game consoles and an internet plan that caps off at 1,000 Mbps down anyway will love this router. But if you have fiber internet, it matters what router you have.
6. ASUS RT-BE96U
You know an electronic is good when, even two years later, it's still ranking on best-of lists. The RT-BE96U is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with six LAN ports. The signal is strong, consistent, and has a good range, regardless of the band. It also features plenty of configuration settings and extra software to maximize performance.
The RT-BE96U's claim to fame was that it was one of the earlier router models to embrace the Wi-Fi 7 architecture. This technology introduces some powerful improvements to wireless transmission performance, something this router took full advantage of. But as time passed and newer models started to join in, the spectacle of Wi-Fi 7 support quickly fell off.
In 2026, the RT-BE96U has settled into the role of an "Ol' Reliable". It doesn't have anything terribly spectacular to brag about, but it's an all-around well-performing router that keeps up with modern models. The real benefit of that age is in the price. As a relatively older model, the price has dropped significantly since launch, now selling for $493 on Amazon.
7. TP-Link Archer BE900
There are a lot of things that the Wi-Fi 7 quad-band TP-Link Archer BE900 does that no other router would dare to try. This router has an impressive seven different LAN ports. It's available on Amazon for $699. A bit expensive, but what's so weird about it?
Let's start with what you can see first. Instead of a mess of LEDs and a browser or app interface, the Archer BE900 has a digital touchscreen on the front. You can use this screen to adjust settings, check on CPU or RAM performance, or even check the weather. It's a novel and praised feature. But that's small scale compared to the internals. The stylized body resembles an Xbox game console prototype, hiding a whopping 12 antennas in the upper frame. And that quad band? It's not a 2.4/5/6/6 like you'd expect from every other router on the market. It's actually 2.4/5/5/6 instead.
Those uncommon design decisions paid off, though. The dual 5 GHz band actually beats out the 2.4 GHz band, providing a stronger connection and better range. The extra antennas ensure a good signal over longer distances, even for two-story homes or other sizable living situations. So while its 6 GHz band might not be pushing out record-breaking transmission speeds, you're getting an above-average connection in every corner of the house.
8. Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000
Want a ROG Rapture router but don't want to drain the rainy day fund in a single transaction. Then consider the GT-AXE11000. This Wi-Fi 6E tri-band router comes with all of the configurations and security software the product line is known for. While not the fastest in the gaming router world, it's still plenty fast for most uses. It's also one of the most affordable Rapture models, priced at $350 on Amazon.
Being the Rapture's budget option, some quality amenities are missing. It has one 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, with the remaining four all rated for 1 Gbps. Most notably, it's built on the Wi-Fi 6E architecture, which struggles to compete with Wi-Fi 7 systems in terms of performance. You're more likely to push the GT-AXE11000 to the limit, especially in larger households. But for that price, it's hard to complain.
9. ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000
Is a ROG Rapture still out of your budget limit? Don't worry, there's still one more option. The Rapture GT-AX6000 is a slightly more affordable sister model to the AXE11000. This Wi-Fi 6 dual-band router is notably less impressive than most modern gaming routers. The hardware reduction is directly reflected in the price, at least, costing only $169 on Amazon.
Despite these limitations, performance is aided further by the Rapture's various gaming-centric settings and features. All things considered, it's outright impressive that a dual-band device on the Wi-Fi 6 architecture can keep broadcasting pace with devices more than twice its price. If you want to spend as little as possible on a gaming router without disappointment, this is the best deal you're going to find.
10. TP-Link Archer GE650
The Archer GE650 aims to strike that delicate balance between gaming-focused features and budget-friendly compromise. But TP-Link isn't doing it with outdated hardware. This tri-band router still has modern performance aspects, like Wi-Fi 7 and game acceleration configurations, but trims the fat to bring the price down to $299.99 list price on Amazon, though at the time of writing, it is down to $249.98.
A clear example of this philosophy is evident in the five LAN ports provided. Two of them are rated for 5 Gbps. This uncommon speed rating is usually ignored in favor of the high-speed 10 Gbps option. But if you're exploring budget gaming routers, you may not have a 10 Gbps internet plan anyway, and TP-Link knows that.
There's a longevity to this design, as well. By building around modern hardware while keeping a reasonable price point, the Archer GE650 will cut back on how often you should replace your router.
11. Methodology
When researching routers, the primary factor was throughput speed. Only test-confirmed speeds were used to determine rankings. The preferred test format was Wi-Fi only performance at close distances, with whichever band configuration yielded the best results. Additional considerations when selecting products included price, LAN ports, and number of gaming-specific features.