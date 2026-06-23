10 Of The Best Gaming Routers You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few hobbies demand as much from a wireless internet router as gaming. Whether you're cloud streaming the latest game or climbing the ranks of the competitive scene, you need lightning-fast data speeds, the lowest latency possible, and enough range to reach every PC and console in the house. It also needs to be incredibly reliable, because a lost or stuttering connection can ruin your weekly game night.

Only a proper gaming router will be capable of checking every one of those boxes. A well-built one will even offer a handful of additional features and functions designed with video games in mind. But it can be hard to parse out which ones are good and which ones are just putting on a show, relying on flashy RGBs and futuristic styles to mask their underwhelming performance. Even then, distinguishing between two highly praised models can be mind-boggling if you don't know what features to look for in a new router.

But we do! After scouring numerous spec sheets, critical reviews, and performance tests, we've found the best gaming routers available in 2026, each offering everything you could need for almost any budget.