5 Useful Bose Headphone Settings You Need To Manually Enable

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Setting up a new pair of Bose headphones doesn't take very long, and once they're connected to your phone, it might even be tempting to close the Bose app and never open it again. However, doing that means you could be missing out on several useful settings that can improve your overall listening experience by doing things like reducing wind noise. Some of these settings, like the shortcut on the volume strip, are turned off by default, so they won't do anything until you go into the app and set them up yourself. Others are already on, but the level Bose picks for them might not work for everyone, which is why it's a good idea to check them at least once.

Depending on what model of Bose headphones you have, the list of options available to you can vary. Every one of the settings listed in this article should be available on newer headphones like the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen). In fact, if you have those particular headphones, then we definitely recommend giving these settings a try, as well as checking out some additional audio features every Bose headphones user should use, such as CustomTune and ActiveSense.