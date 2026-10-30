Your smart home devices, as the name suggests, are designed to make daily life more convenient and an abundance of information instantly accessible in more intimate, often private locations. While smart home devices offer actual advantages for users of varying circumstances to introduce them to their living spaces — whether they are future-proof smart home devices worth buying, essential gadgets for parents, or automations that do all the work for you — all might not be well when you actually implement these products inside your abode. They may be meant for your own, personal use, but your neighbors, whether nosy or unknowing, may dictate what your device is up to in your home.

The notion that your neighbors could stealthily drop in on your home life via your smart home products is unsettling. Not all neighborhood interference is intentional, however, and may be the result of accidental interference. Tight quarters like apartment buildings could foster several events of unintentional smart home tampering. Neighbors with thin walls may accidentally control others' devices with remote controls or trigger them when speaking too loudly or blaring their TV's volume. Shared community internet connections will also allow for lag among individual devices.

Nearby users may also trigger devices while trying to control their own, especially if you have thin walls. One Google Home owner, for example, encountered a situation where their neighbor inadvertently took over a device in their home. "Woke up in the middle of the night to my Google Home blasting music," the Reddit user said. "Then realized that my neighbor downstairs was screaming at his new Google Home and trying to get it to play music." The neighbor might not have meant to cause such a disruption, but the result was understandably frustrating.