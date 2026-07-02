4 Smart Devices Homeowners Should Think Twice Before Buying

One of the big pieces of smart home tech that have become really popular in recent years are smart locks. There are plenty of options out there from brands like Wyse, Dufy, and more. However, one big problem you need to take into account with this type of smart home tech is that smart home locks might not be a good fit for everyone.

While they can be exceptionally convenient, and many do come with 128-bit encryption — useful to help to mitigate data leaks and privacy concerns — there are other things to keep in mind. For starters, many of the best smart lock brands require some kind of app to help set them up, which means having a password and username that is both safe and secure, as well as easy for you to remember when needed. Because we're talking about something that controls who can enter your home, you will want to ensure you avoid falling into dangerous password habits when setting things up.

You'll also want to be aware of how long the lock manufacturer plans to support the device itself, and that it can actually receive updates. Not being able to receive updates could leave your smart lock open to any exploits that are discovered, as the manufacturer won't have any way to patch those vulnerabilities. As with anything related to home security, be sure to compare different options together and look for the most secure option that you can within your budget.