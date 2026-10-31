How Much Would It Cost To Build Your Own Mini PC In 2026?

While it's far easier to cool components and manage airflow in a standard-size gaming PC tower, there's something about putting unlimited power into a small box, yet it still works. Is a mini PC worth buying? Of course it is, but there are some caveats to consider before making the switch. For day-to-day users who just browse the internet and create spreadsheets for work, there are a few key perks of switching to a mini PC, including saving on desk space. Smaller components that pack the same punch as bigger ones usually command a higher premium too. A mid-range Mini-ITX PC build from scratch can cost over $2,600, but we'll break down that cost later on.

But can gamers and tinkerers build their own custom mini PC from scratch in this day and age, and save money? Technically yes, but not in the obvious sense. Building something like a Mac Mini at home sadly isn't possible, thanks mostly to these ultra-compact computers running on System-on-a-Chip (SoC) architectures. This is where the processor and graphics share a single chip, with the memory built into the same package on a proprietary motherboard. And when you factor in custom cooling and power solutions, it's easy to understand why high-end mini PCs are so expensive right now.

But there's a solution for builders hell-bent on making the smallest PC they can – a Mini-ITX build — or users can simply try these popular budget mini PCs instead of a full-size desktop. Many of the latter also let users upgrade the RAM or storage down the line, instead of being locked into a soldered-in, ultra-slim solution.