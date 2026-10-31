5 Handy Galaxy S26 Accessories You Can Get On Amazon For Under $25
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Rarely do we buy a new smartphone and have our spending stop there anymore. There are accessories you probably want to acquire, and since new phone releases often bring changes to dimensions and specs, your old case and screen protector may no longer fit the new phone, and perhaps your fast charger isn't fast enough anymore. Heck, if you've been using a phone with a proper headphone jack, the Galaxy S26's lack of one may be a sticking point that you'll have to address with a USB-C adapter. And since it's not an Apple device, a MagSafe mount might not have been on your radar — until you found out about all the magnetic cases that can add MagSafe compatibility to a Samsung phone nowadays.
The thing is, these smaller purchases can add up, especially when there are phone cases that can easily climb toward the $100 mark. This is why we've chosen five handy Galaxy S26 accessories you can get on Amazon for under $25 each, allowing you to save while still fulfilling the needs of your brand-new smartphone. You can also rest easy knowing each chosen product in this roundup works with every S26 model, which is important when each Galaxy S26 offers its own differences.
To make our selections, we've taken into account not only the review scores of each product, but also user sentiment, allowing us to build a fuller picture of how well-received each product is in order to uncover the best options. So not only was price a factor in the choices below, but by digging up repeated praise and claims of everyday usefulness and leaning on our own tech expertise in the process, we've come away with some of the top choices for Galaxy S26 accessories that assuredly won't break the bank.
ANWPF 60 W USB-C Super Fast Charger
Samsung doesn't offer a fast-charging brick in any S26 box, so if you don't have any on hand, you'll want to pick one up that supports your phone's speeds properly. Of course, Samsung offers different charging speeds for its different S26 models. The low end supports 25 W for the base S26, with the S26+ ranging higher at 45 W, and the S26 Ultra (which won the premium smartphone category in BGR's best of 2026 tech awards) topping out at 60 W. For this reason, we've chosen the ANWPF 60 W USB-C Super Fast Charger, which the company advertises as supporting the entire S26 line, complete with programmable power supply (PPS) support. The charger retails for a rather affordable $17.99.
What's especially nice is that you get a 6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable with the charging brick. While Samsung does at least provide a cable in the box, you'll now have a spare to keep in your car or take with you when you're away from home. And since the cable that comes with this charger is 6 feet long, you have the length necessary to ideally reach an outlet behind a bedside table or underneath a desk.
You don't have to look far for positive user reviews, either, as this charger holds a 4.6-star rating, with 84% of the 250-plus user reviews sitting at the five-star mark. These Amazon users are not only pleased with the low cost, but also note the durability of the brick and its lengthy cable. That feedback is especially worth considering if you're hesitant about choosing a cheaper alternative to Samsung's own accessories, which is why this particular charger stands out: It offers the charging speeds for all S26 models at an affordable price.
Spigen Tough Armor MagFit for Galaxy S26
Protecting your Galaxy S26 against everyday knocks and accidental drops isn't too difficult when Spigen offers its Tough Armor MagFit for Galaxy S26 at an affordable $19.99, sporting layered construction and raised edges to help protect the body, screen, and cameras. It comes with MagFit support to attach the case to magnetic accessories, such as a MagSafe car mount (more on this accessory below). Heck, the Tough Armor MagFit even comes complete with a little kickstand, so you can use your phone as a clock on your bedside table or simply view videos without the need to hold the phone for an uncomfortably long time.
What's especially nice about the Tough Armor MagFit case is that it's available for all four Galaxy S26 models at the same price — no matter if you are using the base model, the S26+, or the Ultra. However, just because a case is compatible with your phone doesn't mean its shape or size won't interfere with certain accessories, and so Spigen warns that some wireless chargers may not work with the case and that larger MagFit accessories can interfere with the camera lens. Be sure to check compatibility with your magnetic accessories before diving in head-first.
User reviews are highly positive on Amazon, with the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit for Galaxy S26 sitting at a comfy 4.5-star rating, where 75% of a whopping 51,000+ reviews give it five stars. These testimonials note the high quality of the protection provided without the case being annoyingly thick, keeping your phone sleek and attractive while protected, all for under $25.
amFilm OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S26 Screen Protector
Now that the body of your S26 is covered with a case, it's time to explore screen protection with the amFilm OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S26 Screen Protector, priced quite nicely at $7.99. You get two tempered glass protectors in the box alongside two camera protectors, and you even get two plastic contraptions to easily install each screen protector, helping you avoid misalignment issues, with the second protector serving as a backup if the first cracks or scratches while doing its job. The tempered glass offers a 9H hardness, protecting against both impacts and scratches, adding that much more protection to your phone when coupled with a case like the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit (above). Much like the case, amFilm's OneTouch screen protector is available for all S26 models, though pricing can vary by 1p cents or so.
Beyond scratch protection, this tempered glass protector offers a coating that repels both oil and water, allowing you to wipe away fingerprints or light rain droplets. With this coating, amFilm advertises 99.9% transparency, preserving the view underneath its screen protector and ensuring your screen looks as clear as possible while remaining protected.
Buyer feedback on Amazon is very positive, with the protector holding a 4.5-star rating across 36,000-plus user reviews, 77% of which award it five stars. In other words, it is well-reviewed, and Amazon's many testimonials reflect this, with countless users calling out the protector's easy fit, high-quality material, and low price.
Ugreen USB-C to 3.5 mm Audio Adapter
With your Galaxy S26's body and screen protected, now it's time to dip into useful accessories to expand the phone's functionality. Samsung removed the headphone jack from its Galaxy phones many moons ago, following in Apple's footsteps while giving users another reason to switch to wireless headphones. If you still wish to use wired headphones with the Galaxy S26 line, specialized USB-C buds could fill this void — or you can snag a rather cheap adapter to properly use a standard pair of 3.5 mm wired headphones, such as the Ugreen USB-C to 3.5 mm Audio Adapter priced at $12.99. This way, you won't be limited to USB-C headphones, giving you more choice across brands and price points.
Not only does the Ugreen USB-C to 3.5 mm Audio Adapter allow you to use supported wired headphones, but it also packs a built-in digital-to-analog converter (DAC) advertised to support audio up to 24-bit and 96 kHz, which qualifies as high-resolution audio. And if you're worried about whether compatible microphones and inline controls built into your headphones are supported with this adapter, rest easy, because they are.
Looking toward Amazon's customer reviews, buyers have rated the Ugreen USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter at 4.5 stars, with 80% of the 29,000-plus user reviews giving the adapter a full five stars. These folks mention high-quality build elements like its braided cable and note that the included DAC is just as good as competitors like Anker, offering clean sound at a rather affordable price that falls well below $25.
ESR OmniLock for MagSafe Car Mount
Seeing that the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit above offers MagSafe support with a magnet included in the case, should you wish to take advantage of that magnet with a mount, the ESR OmniLock for MagSafe Car Mount priced at $24.99 is a simple way to add a mount to any car that offers typical air vents with bladed covers. This way, you can pop your phone on the mount when you enter the car, keeping the screen accessible while you drive — perfect for directions through apps like Google Maps.
The mount packs 20 N52 magnets, with ESR advertising up to about 4 pounds of holding force and an adjustable arm that offers 360-degree rotation, allowing you to securely position the phone in portrait or landscape. There are also two adhesive rings packed in the box, which can be easily slapped onto the backside of a phone for easy mounting should you not have a magnetic case handy.
Diving into Amazon's user reviews, you'll see the mount is holding a 4.3-star rating, with 69% of 139 global ratings sitting comfortably at five stars. In other words, the mount is generally liked by consumers, with testimonials calling out the secure fit of the mount and reliable magnetism that keeps the phone firmly fastened. At the end of the day, the ESR OmniLock for MagSafe Car Mount not only fits our under-$25 criteria, but it's also a Galaxy S26 accessory that's rated as both reliable and affordable.
How we chose these handy Galaxy S26 accessories
To make this list, we started by researching Galaxy S26 accessories that normally retail for under $25 — in other words, not just those that were on sale for cheaper than 25 bucks at one time or another. Another requirement we had was that these accessories also needed to be available on Amazon to ensure accessibility and fast shipping across the United States.
That still left us with a considerable number of accessories, so from there, we leaned on our own tech expertise to help whittle down the list. We also took into account user review scores and testimonials across Amazon to ensure that we came away with useful selections that are not only compatible with every Galaxy S26 model, but also offer practical uses that complement each other. In the end, we feel that each accessory is not only handy, but part of a well-rounded setup.