Samsung Galaxy S26 Vs. S26 Plus & S26 Ultra: What Are The Differences?

When you go shopping for smartphones, you have countless options. Do you go with something niche like a Xiaomi, or do you defer to what Consumer Reports considers the best Android phones? If you do the latter, you might be interested in purchasing a Samsung Galaxy.

Samsung's Galaxy lineup includes the flipping and folding Galaxy Z line, the mid-range Galaxy A phones, and the subject of this article — the flagship Galaxy S. These are the cream of the crop that make headlines with the features they bring to the table. The latest entry in this line is the S26 range, comprising the base S26, the S26 Plus, and the S26 Ultra. The lineup was released in February of 2026 and was touted as a notable improvement over the Samsung Galaxy S25 thanks to its superior chip and screen, as well as its stronger battery and focus on AI. That said, each phone offers feature sets that cater to different target audiences. Obviously, the S26 Ultra is supposedly better than the S26 Plus, which in turn is meant to surpass the base S26, but what exactly does that mean?

We are going to break down what sets the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra apart from each other. This won't be an exhaustive article, but we will go into as much detail as possible.