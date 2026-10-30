There's No Point In Buying A Projector If Your Room Doesn't Meet These 3 Requirements

Replacing your TV with a projector is something that requires a lot of planning and patience. Do it right and you can have a display far bigger than any commercially-available TV. If you fail to account for a single crucial variable, though, you'll be left with an underwhelming, warped, or washed out image. Thankfully, avoiding this heartache is easy and this post will discuss three key criteria your room has to meet in order to be a good fit for a projector.

First, your room has to be large enough. Your projector's throw ratio will tell you how far away it has to be in order to create a display of a given size. For instance, if the ratio is 2:1, a 10-foot wide screen would require the projector to be 20 feet away from the screen. It's also important to note that, like with TVs, output size is measured diagonally, not horizontally. Failing to account for throw distance is one of the most common mistakes when buying a projector and will result in an image that's either far smaller or duller than expected.

Short throw projectors can be helpful in smaller rooms, but they can tend to cost more and still require up to eight feet of distance from the projection surface. There are also ultra-short projectors that only need around four feet, though these tend to make the wall's texture extremely noticeable, so ideally, you'd still use a screen.