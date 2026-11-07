Using A Cheap DisplayPort Cable Can Cause Big Problems For Your PC

Investing in a powerful workstation PC or high-end gaming rig costs a lot of dough. Not only can the computer, monitor(s), and core peripherals be wildly expensive, but you also have to factor in upgradeability. Graphics cards are always improving, and keeping visuals and performance up to date is critical for moderate to heavy gaming. So, with such big items to afford, you may be tempted to save a few bucks by purchasing cheaper accessories. That's fair, but one wire you should never cheap out on is a DisplayPort cable.

Like HDMI and VGA, DisplayPort uses a multi-pin plug to connect your PC to your monitor. It has 20 pins, but only 19 should be fully functional. Over a decade ago, VESA mandated that VESA-certified DisplayPort cables must have Pin 20 disconnected. This is because Pin 20 carries an electrical charge, as it was originally meant to power USB hubs and other docks. When your PC and monitor initiate an electrical handshake, the completed circuit can damage or completely brick your tech.

This well-known phenomenon has even earned Pin 20 a horrifying nickname: the Death Pin. Symptoms aren't always obvious at first, but if your PC starts rapidly slowing down or failing to boot — and you know for a fact it's plugged into your monitor via DisplayPort — there's a decent chance your DP cable is the thorn in your computer's side.