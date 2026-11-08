Drivers Who Ignore Their Car's Software Updates Could Run Into A Problem

Whether it runs on gas or is one of the best electric vehicles, today's cars feel more like computers with wheels compared to those of yesteryear. As such, they occasionally need an update installed just like our laptops and phones. While most drivers don't think twice about scheduling regular oil changes and tire rotations, digital maintenance is also important. The problem is that it's a newer task, so it's tougher to remember. Thankfully, car manufacturers know this, and regularly send software updates to our cars through over-the-air downloads to make things easier. But despite this convenience, many drivers choose to ignore these update prompts, and that's a problem.

It's easy to hit "Remind Me Later" for an update when you're in a rush to get to work, especially since they can sometimes take a while to download. Skipping an update might feel harmless in the moment, but if you continue to delay or ignore patches, you can create a real headache for yourself down the line. These patches are important, as they do things like fix software bugs or improve battery life; not installing them can lead to issues such as safety risks or even voiding your warranty.

As automakers continue to move heavily toward more digital features (and the larger computers needed to support them), ignoring the underlying code can be just as damaging as neglecting your car's physical parts. Without up-to-date software, your car's driving experience might get sluggish, and you might miss out on new features just like you would if you never updated your Galaxy tablet.