The Touchscreen MacBook Pro Is The Biggest Change In Years — Here's Why I'm Ordering It

Just like before, the new MacBook Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. The display is the centerpiece, which Apple calls the PROLED XDR display, built on tandem OLED panel tech. The company quotes up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness for both HDR and SDR content, a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a refresh rate that varies between 10 Hz and 120 Hz.

The new MacBook Pros support touch inputs across the whole display, with the sensor built into the panel rather than layered over it. Apps should work without any need for developers to rework them, as macOS interprets touches and clicks the same way. The infamous notch has been removed and is replaced by a pill-shaped cutout with a Dynamic Island that houses Spotlight, Live Activities, and Siri AI.

The 14-inch model drops to 3 pounds and the 16-inch to 4 pounds. Both machines also have slimmer borders, which means the screens are slightly larger at 14.2 inches and 16.3 inches. Inside the new MacBook Pro, you'll find the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, configurable up to 128 GB of unified memory and 16 TB of storage, with battery life rated up to 24 hours. You get three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI out, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe, and a headphone jack.

The 14-inch version starts at $2,899 with the M5 Pro or $4,499 with the M5 Max, while the 16-inch starts at $3,399 and $4,799, respectively. Pre-orders opened on October 28, and the new computers will arrive on November 6.